Adherence Monitoring Caps Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Pillsy, Inc., DoseSmart, ePill, Rx Timer Cap, LLC

Adherence monitoring caps are smart bottle caps that stores, dispenses and tracks prescription medication. It is designed for both patients and caregivers. According to the World Health Organization every year 125,000 deaths in US are due to poor patient medication adherence. The adherence monitoring cap connects to your smartphone wirelessly and records and tracks medication usage every time that you open the bottle.

The stored data can be transferred easily for immediate analysis and interpretation. These devices are highly compact and portable and can be easily carried in a handbag or pocket. These devices also have send reminders on patient’s mobile phone or the cap starts glowing in order to remind patient about its medication time. These Adherence monitoring caps have a long battery life of about 3 days and can be recharged easily using a USB cable.

The market for adherence monitoring caps market is expected to witness growth due to growing integration of smart technology in healthcare, rapid technological advancements in the field of healthcare IT, rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of diseases like Alzheimer’s, schizophrenia and others where medication adherence is important and growing public preference for products inundated with smart technology. However, high price of these devices and lack of awareness about this product restraints the market growth.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Aardex Group, Pillsy, Inc., DoseSmart, ePill, Rx Timer Cap, LLC, Round Health, WestRock Company, NantHealth, Inc., Compliance Meds Technologies, LLC, and TimerCap LLC among others.

The global adherence monitoring caps market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user. The type segment includes, capsule dispenser and liquid dispenser. Based on sales channel, the adherence monitoring caps market is classified into retail and online. By end user, the market is segmented into hospital, pharmaceuticals, pharmacy and health supplements.

The adherence monitoring caps market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Adherence monitoring caps market based type, sales channel and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Adherence monitoring caps market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The adherence monitoring caps market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Critical information concerning the commercial price chain, core pool of people, and applications, was the first focus of secondary research. Adherence Monitoring Caps Market segmentation supported the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development, has additionally been done to produce a close image of the present Adherence Monitoring Caps market situation.

