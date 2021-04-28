Vehicle Access Control Market Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2027

Vehicle access control is the compiling of technologies that permit the user of the vehicle to gain access without needing the conventional keys. The vehicle access control system manages and controls which vehicle to enter the premises and when. This system has simply enabled the feature or automatic access to the vehicle and has eliminated the human intervention for checking of the vehicles manually. The vehicle access control system provides authorized access to the vehicles through barriers, gates, doors, and shutters.

Global vehicle access control market is expected to reach USD 22.72 billion by 2027 and witnessing market growth at a rate of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on global vehicle access control market provides analysis and insights regarding the leading current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities and competitors.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the global vehicle access control market report are DENSO CORPORATION, Valeo, HYUNDAI MOBIS Lear Corporation; Nuance Communications, Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, Fingerprint Cards, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, VOXX Automotive Corporation; Methode Electronics; TOKAIRIKA,CO, LTD., U-Shin Ltd., Delphi Technologies, BIODIT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, HYPR Corp, Akon Infotech, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD., Smartrac N.V., NXP Semiconductors, Irdeto among some global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

Segmentation : Global Vehicle Access Control Market

Global vehicle access control market on the basis of system type has been segmented into biometric system, non-biometric system. Biometric systems are further bifurcated into face recognition system, fingerprint recognition system, iris recognition system, voice recognition system. Non-biometric system is further bifurcated into keyless entry, stolen vehicle assist, alarm, electronic immobilizers, steering wheel lock and others.

Based on application, global vehicle access control market has been segmented into traffic management, sensitive sites/facilities/zones, toll ways, commercial buildings, residential buildings and others. In application segment toll ways are holding the major market share for the vehicle access control market due to increased demand for automatic systems to manage the traffic and congestion on the highways.

Based on technology, global vehicle access control market has been segmented into NFC, bluetooth, RFID, and Wi-Fi. RFID technology is likely to have maximum market share owing to its use in toll ways for vehicle access control systems.

On the basis of vehicle type, global vehicle access control market has been segmented into private vehicle (PC), commercial vehicle (CV). Commercial vehicles (CV) are further segmented into light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle.

On the basis of EV type, global vehicle access control market has been segmented into BEV, HEV, PHEV, and FCEV.

Country Level Analysis

The Vehicle Access Control market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Vehicle Access Control market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Vehicle Access Control Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Vehicle Access Control market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Vehicle Access Control market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Vehicle Access Control market.

