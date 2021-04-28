Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Heightened Revenue of  US$ 2,276.54 million by 2027 with Fresenius Kabi AG, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Portola Pharmaceuticals), CSL Limited, China Biologic Products, Inc, Grifols, S.A, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

The anticoagulant reversal drugs market is expected to reach US$ 2,276.54 million by 2027 from US$ 922.55 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Anticoagulant reversal drugs are required to reverse the effect of anticoagulation in certain situations such as unplanned surgery, overdose of anticoagulant therapy, and uncontrolled bleeding. Anticoagulant reversal drugs are used in medical conditions such as venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation (AF), mechanical valve replacement, and other coagulation disorders such as antiphospholipid antibody syndrome and Factor V Leiden.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Pfizer Inc

Octapharma AG

Amag Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Fresenius Kabi AG

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Portola Pharmaceuticals)

CSL Limited

China Biologic Products, Inc

Grifols, S.A

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

Vitamin K

Protamine

Tranexamic Acid

Idarucizumab

AndeXXa

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

The report also casts light on significant attributes such as Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs market size, share, revenue, consumption and end-user propensity along with a precise evaluation and reliable future projection that enables potential investors, industry participant to obtain intact comprehension of the market. Further, the report depicts various Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs market growth influential factors which include raw material sources, industry environment, rapid increasing demand, and technological developments.

Moreover, competitor’s financial specifications such as revenue model, value chain, sales volume, profit margins, and CAGR are also assessed in this report. It also highlights the profit-making business strategies of the competitor, which include recent acquisitions, mergers, product launches, and all promotional activities.

To analyze target consumers and their preferences.

To determine potential opportunities, challenges, obstacles, and threats in the global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs market.

To identify and make suitable business plans according to industry and economic shifts.

To analyze market rivalry and obtain maximum competitive advantages.

To mitigate risks and hurdles to drive informed business decisions.

Executive summary

Scope of the report • Market research methodology

Introduction of Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs market

Market drivers

Market trends • Market segmentation by Technology, Type

Geographical segmentation

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market challenges

Effect of drivers and challenges

Five forces model

Key companies analysis

Key companies profiles

