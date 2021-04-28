Compounding Pharmacie Market Estimated To Flourish By 2027 Competitors Like PharMEDium Healthcare Holdings, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Belle Santé Diagnostic & Therapeutic Institute Pvt. Ltd, Triangle Compounding Pharmacy, Vertisis Custom Pharmacy    ,US Compounding Inc

The compounding pharmacies market was valued at US$ 9,442.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 14,995.1 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Compounding pharmacy’s or compound pharmacy’s role is to mix ingredients as per patients’ needs and manufacture drugs that are not commercially available. Compounding pharmacies are essential in cases of limited dosage strengths and dosage forms, drug allergies to certain ingredients, pediatrics, chemotherapy, and veterinary medicine. Further, compounded medicines enhance pharmacist contribution to developing and implementing patient therapeutic plans and provide customized medications of high pharmaceutical quality.

Fagron, Inc.

Elixir Compounding Pharmacy

Avella specialty pharmacy

B. Braun Melsungen AG

PharMEDium Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Belle Santé Diagnostic & Therapeutic Institute Pvt. Ltd

Triangle Compounding Pharmacy

Vertisis Custom Pharmacy

US Compounding Inc

Oral Medications

Topical Medications

Suppositories

Others

Pain Medications

Hormone Replacement Therapies (HRT)

Dermatological Applications

Others

