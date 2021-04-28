Pneumatic Marine Fender Market Forecast to 2027 – Anchor Marine, IRM Offshore and Marine Engineers Pvt. Ltd., MAX GROUPS MARINE CORPORATION, Palfinger AG, Qingdao Jier Engineering Rubber Co., Shandong Nanhai Airbag Engineering Co., ShibataFenderTeam AG, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Trelleborg AB Ltd.

The pneumatic marine fender is used to protect the ship’s exterior from damage during docking or berthing. The absence of marine fenders can lead to significant damage to the frame or structure plates while the ship or vessel is being berthed or steered closer to the wharf. Further, the pneumatic marine fenders are easy to deploy, light weight, and more efficient for ship-to-ship transfer. Pneumatic marine fenders are utilized for permanent and semi-permanent applications on ports and multiple docks.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The need of high demand for minimum test and inspection procedures are driving the growth of the pneumatic marine fender market. However, the quality of marine fenders have led to lack of end-user confidence may restrain the growth of the pneumatic marine fender market. Furthermore, the growing trend of leasing ports and their infrastructure development is anticipated to create market opportunities for the pneumatic marine fender market during the forecast period.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Pneumatic Marine Fender industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

Major Players in the market are: Anchor Marine, IRM Offshore and Marine Engineers Pvt. Ltd., MAX GROUPS MARINE CORPORATION, Palfinger AG, Qingdao Jier Engineering Rubber Co., Shandong Nanhai Airbag Engineering Co., ShibataFenderTeam AG, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Trelleborg AB Ltd.

Global Pneumatic Marine Fender Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Synthetic Rubber, Foam, Fabric, Other); Type (Chain and Tire Net, Sling, Rib, Rope Net, Hydro-Pneumatic, Low Pressure Pneumatic Fender); Application (Shipyards, Docks, Submarines, Oil/Gas Tanker, Ships, Others) and Geography

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Pneumatic Marine Fender market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as, sea port, inland port, warm water port, dry port, and others. Further, On the basis of application the market is segmented as passenger applications, and cargo applications.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Pneumatic Marine Fender based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Pneumatic Marine Fender market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Pneumatic Marine Fender from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Pneumatic Marine Fender market in these regions.

Important Features of the report:

– Detailed analysis of the Global Pneumatic Marine Fender market

– Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

– Detailed market segmentation

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Global Pneumatic Marine Fender Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Global Pneumatic Marine Fender market performance

Reasons to Purchase Global Pneumatic Marine Fender Market Report:

Current and future of Global Pneumatic Marine Fender market outlook in the developed and emerging markets. Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis. The segment that is expected to dominate the Global Pneumatic Marine Fender market. Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Identify the latest developments, Global Pneumatic Marine Fender market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

