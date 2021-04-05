Marine Gensets Market to see Booming Business Sentiments

A new business intelligence report released by AMA Research with title “Marine Gensets Market Insights, Forecast to 2026″ provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The Marine Gensets Market report gives clear visions how the research and estimates are derived through primary and secondary sources considering expert opinion, patent analysis, latest market development activity and other influencing factors.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are

Cummins Inc. (United States), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Caterpillar (United States), Man Diesel & Turbo (Germany), Valley Power Systems (United States), Volvo (Germany), Kohler (United States) , Deutz (Germany), Yanmar (Japan), ABB (Switzerland)

Market Overview of Marine Gensets

A marine generator is typically powered by gasoline or diesel to produce energy that is converted to electrical energy inside the generator. This electricity can then be used to power various equipment and appliances inside a boat. An increase in the number of container ships & gas carrier marine freight across the world is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Market Trends

Rising Demand for Hybrid-Fuel Powered Marine Gensets

Drivers

Increase in the Number of Container Ships & Gas Carrier Marine Freight across the World

The rise in High-Value Pleasure Vessels

Challenges

Competition from Low-Cost Vendors

Rise of Green Cell Shipping

Opportunities

Growing Demand from Developing Countries

Market Insights

Recently, Gensets supplied by Volvo Penta Centre BMG Power Systems are powering the largest electric-hybrid ferry in Sweden.



Merger Acquisition

On 16 Oct 2019, DEUTZ’s Moroccan subsidiary, Magideutz, has relocated its genset manufacturing and has established a new production site in Sapino. This is now the central production site for high-performance power generation equipment for the northern

The Marine Gensets Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Diesel Fuel Marine Genset, Gas Fuel Marine Genset, Hybrid Fuel Marine Genset), Application (Cargo ships, Coastguard & patrol boats, Dredging, Ferrys, Fishing, Others {Offshore, Tugs, Vessels, Yachts}), Capacity (Up to 1,000kW Segment, 1,001-3,000kW Segment, 3,001-10,000kW Segment, Above 10,000kW Segment), Component (Engine, Alternator, Control system, Others), Power (Single Phase, Three Phase)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

