Latest Study on FM Broadcast Transmitter Market hints a True Blockbuster

R.V.R. Elettronica (Italy), Nautel Ltd. (Canada), Elenos S.R.L. (Italy), WORLDCAST SYSTEMS (France), DB Elettronica Telecomunicazioni SpA (Italy), Eddystone Broadcast Ltd. (United Kingdom), Broadcast Electronics, Inc. (United States), GatesAir (United States), ZHC(China)Digital Equipment Co., LTD. (China)

Market Overview of FM Broadcast Transmitter

A frequency modulation (FM) broadcast transmitter is an FM radio transmitter which broadcasts the signal from an audio device over a standard FM radio. A FM broadcast transmitter contains low-power as well as high-power transmitters. These transmitters are widely used in fixed locations including radio base stations. The digitization of radio stations is a key factor driving the global FM broadcast transmitter market growth. The transition from analog to digital radio services has boosted the demand for FM broadcast transmitters. These transmitters are widely acclaimed for their compact design, low energy consumption, and reliability.

Drivers

Growing Broadcasting Industry

Digitization of Radio Stations

Rising Demand for Radio Stations

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Digitization of Radio Networks in Emerging Markets

Technological Advancements in FM Broadcast Transmitter

Regulatory Factors

In many countries in the world, transmitters use is stringently controlled by law due to the potential for unsafe interference with other radio transmissions (such as to emergency communications). These transmitters must be licensed by governments. The International Telecommunications Union (ITU), a specialized agency of the United Nations assigns the frequency bands in the radio spectrum to many classes of users. In the United States, these fall under Part 15 of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations. Though they can be operated without a license, these devices still generally must be type-approved before sale.



The FM Broadcast Transmitter Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Radio Station (National, Provincial, City, County), Rural and Other Radio Stations), Components (Linear and Non-Linear Devices, Discriminators, Multipliers, Dividers, Mixers, Phase Detectors, Oscillators), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Power Range (300W, 300W-1KW, 1KW-5KW, >5KW)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

