Electric Vehicles Market – Massive Growth opportunity Ahead

Volkswagen (Germany) , BMW (Germany), Tesla (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Nissan Motor Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive (United Kingdom), Mahindra (India), Samsung SDI (South Korea), Tata (India), Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (Japan), LG Chem. (South Korea), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Ford Motor Company (United States), Daimler AG (Germany), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Honda Motor Company (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Market Overview of Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicle is an electric automobile which uses one or more electric motor or traction motor and powered through a collector system. EV first came into existence in the mid-19th century and since then it has seen a resurgence due to technological advancement and increased focus towards renewable energy. The benefit of an electric vehicle over a conventional car is it consumes less fuel and are eco-friendly (no emission). This allows buyers to save the expenditure on fuel and thus, electric vehicles have gained popularity. The demand for the electric vehicle is expected to grow in the forecasted period with the rise in demand for the automobile and government initiation in emerging countries.

Market Trends

Advancement In Electric Car Range By Providing Dynamo And Other Recharging Components

Government Initiatives to Support the Development of Market for Electric Vehicles by Focusing on Technological Development, Demand Creation, and Changing Infrastructure

Drivers

Increasing Production And Sales Of Automobiles

Soundless Operation of The Electric Vehicles Are Reducing Noise Pollution

Government Regulations to Reduce The Greenhouse Gases Emitted By Vehicles

Increased Electric Vehicle Range Per Charge

Challenges

High Making Cost of Electric Vehicles In Comparison With Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

Range of Distance Covered By Electric Vehicles Is Less And Bounded With Battery Capacity

Opportunities

Rapid Depletion of Non-Renewable Sources of Energy like Petrol and Diesel Shifting the Focus towards Hybrid Vehicles

Cloud-Based Maintenance Monitoring System For Electric Vehicles

Adoption Of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2g) Ev Charging Stations For Electric Vehi

Regulatory Factors

The Chinese government has announced several programs to promote the development of EV in China. Some of the major initiatives covered include development plan for fuel-efficient and new energy vehicles (2011-2020), ten cities, one thousand vehicles program and research and development support policies.



Merger Acquisition

In February 2019, Tesla an American Automotive and Energy Company acquired Maxwell an electric vehicle battery manufacturer for USD 2018 Million.

The Electric Vehicles Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles), Charging Infrastructure Type (Normal Charge, TYPE 2 AC, CCS, Chademo, Tesla Supercharger), Installation Type (Commercial, Residential), Motor Type (AC Motor, DC Motor), Charging Stations Type (Normal Charging, Super Charging, Inductive Charging), Future Technology (Battery Cost, EV Range, Battery Charging Time), Power Output Type (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

