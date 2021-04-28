Hair Scissors Market: Size Rising Growth, Future Demand, Development Factors And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair scissors industry generated $93.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $106.6 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Surge in number of appearance conscious consumers globally and rising number of salons across the world drive the growth of the global hair scissors market. However, potential threat of substitution and availability of counterfeit products restrain the market growth. Contrarily, rapid growth of online platform is expected to present lucrative opportunities in the next few years.

Hair scissor is one of the hair dressing products used to give desired hair styles. These hair scissors are used for enhancing physical appearance by offering different and unique hairstyles to customers, thus are widely accepted in beauty or hair salons. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and B2B channels has made these hair scissors easily accessible to the customers and salons, which, in turn, contributes toward the growth of the market. Additionally, the use of hair shears having teeth on their blades edge like a comb is one of the ongoing hair scissors market trends widely accepted in the hair salons globally.

Based on sales channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for 96% of the global hair scissors market, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on product type, the hair-cutting scissors segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing for more than half of the market share, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the Hair-texturing scissors segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and will continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. However, the North America region is projected to maintain its highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including Europe, and LAMEA.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the covid-19 negatively impacted the market. Lack of labor and raw materials created challenges for the salons.

However, the government bodies are easing off the existing restrictions, owing to which the market is expected to recoup soon.

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:

• Hair Tools limited

• Excellent Shears

• Kamisori Inc.

• Tokosha Co. Ltd.

• Matteck Matsuzaki Co. Ltd.

• Hikari Corporation

• Saki Shears

• Dragonfly Shears

• Mizutani Scissors MFG. Co. Ltd.

• United Salon Tec

Key Findings Of The Study

○ By product type, the hair cutting scissors segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027.

○ On the basis of end user, the commercial sector garnered the highest share in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

○ Depending on sales channel, the offline channel segment occupied the maximum share in the hair scissors market in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

○ Asia-Pacific led the market, in terms of share in 2019, and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%.

