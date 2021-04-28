Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market worth value of US$ 5,987.90 million by 2027 | Scaled Analytics Inc., Skytrac Systems Ltd., Teledyne Controls LLC

The flight data monitoring systems market was valued at US$ 4,122.26 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,987.90 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2020–2027.



North America has one of the largest aerospace industries in the world with numerous commercial and defense aircraft manufactures and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers. In the region, the aerospace sector has grown to an influential position due to the positive outlook toward adopting new technologies, favorable economic policies, skilled workforce, and high gross domestic product (GDP) per capita. Major aircraft manufacturers in the region are Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, GE Aviation, and Raytheon Technologies.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Appareo

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Guardian Mobility

Safran Electronics & Defense

Scaled Analytics Inc.

Skytrac Systems Ltd.

Teledyne Controls LLC

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market position. The Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

