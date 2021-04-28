White Spirits Market 2021| Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

White spirit, generically known as paint thinner, is a clear liquid derived from petroleum and is commonly used as an organic solvent in paintings. White spirits are industrially utilized in cleaning and degreasing machine parts and also as thread cutting and reaming lubricant in conjunction with cutting oil. They are an inexpensive alternative for vegetable-based turpentine. With the capability of dissolving varnish and sludge buildup, these form a major ingredient in some popular automotive fuel/oil additives. Moreover, white spirits are commonly employed in ultra-precision lathes for cutting fluid.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global white spirits market is directly linked to the paints and coatings market. Growing demand from automotive and transportation industries along with rising infrastructure and architectural developments drives the paints and coatings industry which in turn propel the white spirits market. Moreover, government initiatives for renovating tourist destinations would further contribute to market growth. However, the white spirit market suffers due to the environmental regulations regarding high VOC emission due to high aromatic content. On the other hand, a global shift towards low aromatic white spirits is likely to offer growth opportunities for the major market players during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global White Spirits Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the white spirits market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, grade, and geography. The global white spirits market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading white spirits market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global white spirits market is segmented by product, application, and grade. Based on the product, the market is segmented as Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, and Type 0. By application, the market is segmented as paint thinner, cleaning solvent, degreasing solvent, fuel, disinfectant, and others. The market on the basis of the grade is classified as low flash, regular flash, and high flash grade.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global white spirits market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The white spirits market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the white spirits market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the white spirits market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the white spirits market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from white spirits market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for white spirits in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the white spirits market.

The report also includes the profiles of key white spirits companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years.

Al Sanea

Cepsa

DHC SOLVENT CHEMIE GMBH

Exxon Mobil Corporation

GSB Chemical Co. Pty. Ltd

HCS Group

Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd

Neste

Royal Dutch Shell

Total

