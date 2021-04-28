Smart Materials Market 2021| Global Trends, Size, Emerging Technologies, Growth Factors, And Regional Forecast To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Smart materials are designed to respond suitably to an external stimuli such as temperature, stress, moisture, pH, electric field, and magnetic field. Smart materials possess one or more properties that can be changed significantly in a controlled manner. Some examples of smart materials include shape memory alloys, photovoltaic materials, halochromic materials, and temperature responsive polymers.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global smart materials market is anticipated to witness major growth in the forecast period on account of upsurge in demand for sensors and actuators in consumer goods and electronics and aerospace & defense. Moreover, automotive industry is shifting towards smart vehicles to replace conventional materials in automobiles. The smart materials market has high potential and investments by top market players in R&D would witness major growth opportunities in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart materials market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, end user and geography. The global smart materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart materials market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. Based product type, the market is segmented as piezoelectric materials, electro-rheostatic, magneto-rheostatic, shape memory materials, smart fluids, smart hydrogels, electrochromic materials and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as actuators & motors, sensors, transducers, structural materials, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as industrial, defense, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronic and healthcare.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart materials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart materials market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the smart materials market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smart materials market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart materials in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart materials market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart materials companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AMETEK Inc.

APC International, Ltd.

CeramTec

CTS Corporation

Harris Corporation

KYOCERA Corporation

LORD Corporation

Piezo Kinetics, Inc

SMART MATERIAL CORP.

TDK U.S.A. Corporation

