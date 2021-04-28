Plasticizers Market 2021| Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Plasticizers are added in order to improve plasticity or decrease viscosity of the plasticized material. Addition of this polymer additive causes reduction in the cohesive intermolecular forces and improves flexibility, softness and workability of the material. Mostly plasticizers are added to PVC to impart durability and flexibility to it.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global plasticizers market is driven by growing demand for flexible PVC on account of wide applicability and a surge in demand from construction industry. Another major factor driving the growth of this market is the growing packaging industry. However, stringent government regulations regarding usage of phthalates as plasticizers and toxicity of polyvinyl chloride restrict the market. On the other hand, the plasticizers market on account of emerging use of eco-friendly plasticizers provides market players with significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Plasticizers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of plasticizers market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global plasticizers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plasticizers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global plasticizers market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based type, the market is segmented as phthalates, terephthalates, trimellitates, epoxides, phosphates, sebacates, extenders, aliphatic dibasic esters, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as flooring & wall, film & sheet coverings, wires & cables, coated fabrics, consumer goods, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global plasticizers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The plasticizers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting plasticizers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the plasticizers market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the plasticizers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from plasticizers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for plasticizers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the plasticizers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key plasticizers companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co., Ltd

BASF SE

DIC CORPORATION

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Eplasticizerson Mobil Corporation

Kao Corporation

LG Chem.

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

UPC Group

