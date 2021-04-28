Affective Computing Market 2021 On-going Trend with Most Demanding Players as – Affectiva, Inc, Apple Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation and Intel Corporation.

Affective Computing is a combination of cognitive science, psychology, as well as, computer science that can envisage the emotional state of humans and delivers applicable response to get a supportive result. This enables businesses including e-commerce sector to improve their customer shopping experience and hence sell products efficiently. Further, it can also be used for online advertising as well as advertising kiosk to offer favorable advertisement as per the user’s emotional state. Affecting computing comprises of machine intelligence, big data, emotion analytics engine and sensors including camera and head up display among others to gather and scrutinize the customer emotion. Moreover, it also includes software for gesture recognition, speech and facial recognition and neural analytics.

The surging adoption of wearable devices coupled with increasing internet penetration is anticipated to fuel the demand for affective computing market. Furthermore, the robust need for businesses to comprehend customer behavior is another key factor driving the affective computing market growth. For this purpose, several businesses are partnering with affective computing players to enhance research & development activities in this field. However, diverse business applications of affective computing may pose a challenge to affective computing market growth.

Leading Players of Affective Computing Market:

Affectiva, Inc

Apple Inc.

Beyond Verbal Communication, Ltd

Eyeris Technologies, Inc

GestureTek, Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation.

Affective Computing market Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Affective Computing market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Affective Computing market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

