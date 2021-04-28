Electronic Manipulators Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Positech, Indeva, ATIS Srl

“

The report titled Global Electronic Manipulators Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electronic Manipulators market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electronic Manipulators market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electronic Manipulators market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electronic Manipulators market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electronic Manipulators report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electronic Manipulators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electronic Manipulators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electronic Manipulators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electronic Manipulators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electronic Manipulators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electronic Manipulators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Positech, Indeva, ATIS Srl, Movomech, Zasche Handling, Dalmec, ASE Systems, GCI, Givens Engineering, Ergonomic Partners, Unidex, Manibo, Ergoflex, Vinca, Automech Systems

Market Segmentation by Product: Standard Gripping Tools

Custom Gripping Tools



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Manufacturing

Transport and Logistics

Others



The Electronic Manipulators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electronic Manipulators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electronic Manipulators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electronic Manipulators market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electronic Manipulators industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electronic Manipulators market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electronic Manipulators market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electronic Manipulators market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Manipulators Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Manipulators Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Standard Gripping Tools

1.2.3 Custom Gripping Tools

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Manipulators Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Transport and Logistics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Electronic Manipulators Production

2.1 Global Electronic Manipulators Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electronic Manipulators Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Electronic Manipulators Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electronic Manipulators Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Manipulators Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Electronic Manipulators Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Electronic Manipulators Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Electronic Manipulators Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Electronic Manipulators Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electronic Manipulators Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electronic Manipulators Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Electronic Manipulators Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electronic Manipulators Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electronic Manipulators Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Electronic Manipulators Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Electronic Manipulators Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electronic Manipulators Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electronic Manipulators Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Manipulators Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electronic Manipulators Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electronic Manipulators Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Manipulators Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Electronic Manipulators Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electronic Manipulators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electronic Manipulators Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Electronic Manipulators Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electronic Manipulators Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electronic Manipulators Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electronic Manipulators Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electronic Manipulators Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electronic Manipulators Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electronic Manipulators Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Electronic Manipulators Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electronic Manipulators Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electronic Manipulators Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Electronic Manipulators Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electronic Manipulators Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electronic Manipulators Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electronic Manipulators Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electronic Manipulators Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electronic Manipulators Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electronic Manipulators Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Electronic Manipulators Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electronic Manipulators Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electronic Manipulators Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electronic Manipulators Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Electronic Manipulators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Electronic Manipulators Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Electronic Manipulators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Electronic Manipulators Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Electronic Manipulators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electronic Manipulators Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Electronic Manipulators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Electronic Manipulators Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Electronic Manipulators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Electronic Manipulators Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Electronic Manipulators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Manipulators Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Manipulators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Manipulators Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Manipulators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Electronic Manipulators Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Manipulators Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electronic Manipulators Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Electronic Manipulators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Electronic Manipulators Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Electronic Manipulators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Electronic Manipulators Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Electronic Manipulators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Manipulators Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Manipulators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Manipulators Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Manipulators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electronic Manipulators Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Manipulators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Manipulators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Positech

12.1.1 Positech Corporation Information

12.1.2 Positech Overview

12.1.3 Positech Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Positech Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.1.5 Positech Recent Developments

12.2 Indeva

12.2.1 Indeva Corporation Information

12.2.2 Indeva Overview

12.2.3 Indeva Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Indeva Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.2.5 Indeva Recent Developments

12.3 ATIS Srl

12.3.1 ATIS Srl Corporation Information

12.3.2 ATIS Srl Overview

12.3.3 ATIS Srl Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ATIS Srl Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.3.5 ATIS Srl Recent Developments

12.4 Movomech

12.4.1 Movomech Corporation Information

12.4.2 Movomech Overview

12.4.3 Movomech Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Movomech Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.4.5 Movomech Recent Developments

12.5 Zasche Handling

12.5.1 Zasche Handling Corporation Information

12.5.2 Zasche Handling Overview

12.5.3 Zasche Handling Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Zasche Handling Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.5.5 Zasche Handling Recent Developments

12.6 Dalmec

12.6.1 Dalmec Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dalmec Overview

12.6.3 Dalmec Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dalmec Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.6.5 Dalmec Recent Developments

12.7 ASE Systems

12.7.1 ASE Systems Corporation Information

12.7.2 ASE Systems Overview

12.7.3 ASE Systems Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ASE Systems Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.7.5 ASE Systems Recent Developments

12.8 GCI

12.8.1 GCI Corporation Information

12.8.2 GCI Overview

12.8.3 GCI Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 GCI Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.8.5 GCI Recent Developments

12.9 Givens Engineering

12.9.1 Givens Engineering Corporation Information

12.9.2 Givens Engineering Overview

12.9.3 Givens Engineering Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Givens Engineering Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.9.5 Givens Engineering Recent Developments

12.10 Ergonomic Partners

12.10.1 Ergonomic Partners Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ergonomic Partners Overview

12.10.3 Ergonomic Partners Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ergonomic Partners Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.10.5 Ergonomic Partners Recent Developments

12.11 Unidex

12.11.1 Unidex Corporation Information

12.11.2 Unidex Overview

12.11.3 Unidex Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Unidex Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.11.5 Unidex Recent Developments

12.12 Manibo

12.12.1 Manibo Corporation Information

12.12.2 Manibo Overview

12.12.3 Manibo Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Manibo Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.12.5 Manibo Recent Developments

12.13 Ergoflex

12.13.1 Ergoflex Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ergoflex Overview

12.13.3 Ergoflex Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Ergoflex Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.13.5 Ergoflex Recent Developments

12.14 Vinca

12.14.1 Vinca Corporation Information

12.14.2 Vinca Overview

12.14.3 Vinca Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Vinca Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.14.5 Vinca Recent Developments

12.15 Automech Systems

12.15.1 Automech Systems Corporation Information

12.15.2 Automech Systems Overview

12.15.3 Automech Systems Electronic Manipulators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Automech Systems Electronic Manipulators Product Description

12.15.5 Automech Systems Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Electronic Manipulators Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Electronic Manipulators Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Electronic Manipulators Production Mode & Process

13.4 Electronic Manipulators Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electronic Manipulators Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electronic Manipulators Distributors

13.5 Electronic Manipulators Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Electronic Manipulators Industry Trends

14.2 Electronic Manipulators Market Drivers

14.3 Electronic Manipulators Market Challenges

14.4 Electronic Manipulators Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Electronic Manipulators Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”