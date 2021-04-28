Maternity Wear Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Key Segmentation, Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Maternity Wear Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

An increase in urban population, rise in disposable income, surge in the number of women employees, and changes in lifestyles of women boost the demand for maternity wear. Women are more concerned about their looks at the time of pregnancy.

Earlier women used to wear loose clothes to hide their baby bump, but now it is a trend to wear the designer fits during the time of pregnancy. Women like to spend a lot of their money on clothes, along with this, influences from social media and celebrities are the main reasons for the rise in the demand for maternity wear clothes among pregnant women.

The maternity wear industry is expected to boost the market growth because it fulfills the need of women during and after pregnancy. However, the low birthrate is an obstacle in the growth of this industry. Alaska, Washington, and Monaco were the recorded the lowest birthrate, hampering the growth of the maternity wear market in these regions. North America holds the maximum revenue of maternity clothing wear because of celebrity influencers over social media and high disposable income.

Regional Analysis – North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

There is a high demand for formal wear in North America because of a large number of population being women, which again boosts the need for maternity clothing during pregnancy. Asia-Pacific is also a potential market for maternity wear because of increasing pregnancy photoshoots, which increases the demand for purchasing branded maternity wear in countries like India and China.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a decline in the sales of maternity wear.

•The main reason for this is the disruption in the export and import activities all over the globe. Due to this disruption, the major exporters of clothing & apparel, like China and India are not able to trade with other countries.•

• The inclination of customer is more toward essential consumer goods and safety items.

• Customers are not getting their products on online channels.

• However, after the lockdown ends, this industry is expected to see an upward growth and their products will also be easily available on retail outlet as well as e-commerce platform.

Download Report Sample with industry insights Amoralia, Arcadia Group, Gap, Mothercare, Pinkblush Maternity, Seraphine, Firstcry, Belabumbum, Isabella Oliver Maternity, Old Navy, Hotmilk Lingerie, Stitch Fix, Tiffany Rose, and Mom’s the World.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Product Outlook Tunics

Top

Dresses

Bottom

Innerwear Price Range Low Price Range

Medium Price Range

High Price Range Distribution Channel Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Specialized Store

Departmental Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global maternity wear industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global maternity wear market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global maternity wear market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global maternity wear market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

