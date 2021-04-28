COVID-19 Impact on Commercial Steamer Market: Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Challenges, Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Commercial Steamer Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Commercial steamers are used to cook dumplings, vegetables, seafood, steamed rice, and other food items through steam. Commercial steamers also provide an efficient and cost-effective cooking method that yields high-quality results. These steamers are recognized as a medium of healthy cooking, since steaming alleviates the need for fat or oil. The advantage of using a steamer is that it takes less effort to prepare food using steam, and keeps the food warm. These steamers are often used in schools & universities, hospitals, restaurants, and cafes and are perfect for high volume operations. These steamers are user-friendly, come in numerous sizes, designs, capacity, and various price range. Commercial steamers offer multiple benefits, helps to preserve food moisture, prevents volume loss or shrinkage, and save money on food costs, and these factors are estimated to boost the demand for commercial steamers in the world.

Increase in number of hospitality industries, schools, and universities are expected to further propel the demand for commercial steamers worldwide. A change in the method of cooking is one of the factors that increases the demand for commercial steamer.

In contrast to fried and roasted food items that increase the risk of particularly heart-related diseases, steamed food products are believed to be beneficial. Demand for steamed food products has steadily increased as steamed food products are related with many health benefits such as better digestion, retention of vitamins, and minerals that work as antioxidants for the skin, and decreases capacity of cholesterol. Steamed food also retains the natural flavors and nutrition.

Enhancement of food safety, quality regulations, and rise in health-conscious people, are expected to drive the growth of the commercial steamer market. Commercial steamers require a high level of maintenance which hinders the growth of the steamer market.

Regional Analysis – North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include Hobart, Global Kitchen Equipments Company, Aster Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Middleby Corporation Company, G.S. BLODGETT, Sterling Manufacturing, Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd, Southbend, Unified Brands, Kinnek, Inc., Rational AG, Apogee Interactive. Inc., Falcon Foodservice Equipment, AccuTemp Products, Inc. and Vulcan, Market Forge

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The worldwide pandemic occurrence has significantly reduced the growth of the commercial steamer market.

Closure of all schools & universities, restaurants, and cafes as per government hampers the growth of the commercial steamer market.

As in many countries, the industries are shut down, so the production of commercial steamer has also gone down drastically due to the restriction of labor supply and no-availability of raw materials.

The supply chain of commercial steamer has been disrupted due to the trade barriers.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Operation Mode Electric

Gas Application Schools & Universities

Hospitals

Restaurants & Cafés

Others Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket

Retail Stores

Online Store

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the commercial steamer industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the commercial steamer market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global commercial steamer market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed commercial steamer market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

