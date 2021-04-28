Security Screening Market 2021 Research Reports, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Analysis by Top Leaders | Forecast 2027

Security screening is a type of system which is used in recognising threats to safeguard people, government or public events against any threats such as trafficking of people, terrorism and any other unlawful activity. With the provision of different security screening gadgets such as trace detectors, body X-ray scanner, biometric system, explosive trace detector and others will help in protecting the life of the people.

Security screening market is expected to reach USD 11.81 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 6.90% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on security screening market provides analysis and insights regarding the factor such as surging terrorist activities will lead to increasing demand of the security screening market.

Increasing need to manage the large scale surveillance at public events, increasing demand of security screening in aviation industry, rising adoption of biometrics in private and public companies, increasing government initiatives regarding the usage of screening products are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the security screening market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the security screening market report are American Science and Engineering, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Argus TrueID, Aware, Inc., Digital Barriers, L3Harris Security & Detection Systems, Magal Security Systems Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., Safran, Smiths Group plc, 3DX-RAY, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED, Astrophysics Inc, C.E.I.A. SpA, Gilardoni S.p.A., Anviz Global Inc., Iris ID, Inc., LAXTON GROUP, Aratek, NEC Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Security Screening market

Security screening market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Security screening market on the basis of product has been segmented as X-ray screening systems, explosive trace detectors (ETD), electromagnetic metal detectors, shoe scanners, liquid scanners and biometric systems. X-ray screening systems have been further segmented into body scanner, baggage scanner, handheld scanner and cabinet X-ray system. Electromagnetic metal detector has been further segmented into handheld metal detector and walk-through metal detector. Biometric systems have been further segmented into face recognition system, voice recognition system, retina recognition system, IRIS recognition system and fingerprint recognition system.

Security screening has also been segmented on the basis of application into airport, government applications, border check point, educational institutes, private sector, public places and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Security Screening market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Security Screening market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Security Screening market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Security Screening market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Security Screening market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Security Screening market.

