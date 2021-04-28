Peptide Therapeutics Market is Hit Stunning Revenue of US$ 50,003.15 million by 2027with EVER Pharma GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, AstraZeneca PLC, Glaxosmithkline PLC

The peptide therapeutics market was valued at US$ 24,878.55 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50,003.15 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Peptides are naturally occurring biological molecules that play a prominent role in important biological activities. Extensive efforts have been taken in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) to develop new peptides for the treatment of chronic conditions. Over 7000 naturally occurring peptides have been identified in recent years, which function as neurotransmitters, hormones, ion channel ligands, and growth factors, amongst others to facilitate various human physiologies. The growth of the peptide therapeutics market is mainly attributed to the growing investments on peptide therapeutics and increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders and infectious diseases.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Top Leading Vendors :-

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

Polypeptide Group

EVER Pharma GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

AstraZeneca PLC

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Peptide Therapeutics Market – by Type

Innovative

Generic



Peptide Therapeutics Market – by Route of Administration

Parenteral

Mucosal

Oral

Pulmonary

Others



Peptide Therapeutics Market – by Synthesis Technology

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid Technology



Peptide Therapeutics Market – by Application

Cancer

Metabolic Disorder

Cardiovascular Disorder

Respiratory Disorder

Pain

Dermatology

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Peptide Therapeutics Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market y Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

