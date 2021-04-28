Mail Order Pharmacy Market is Flourishing at a US$ 166,384.85 million by 2027 with Top Firms- eDrugstore.com, Zur Rose Group AG, CHI Health, Optumrx Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, CVS Health, PillPack

The mail order pharmacy market was valued at US$ 48,977 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 166,384.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Mail-order pharmacy operates over the internet and sends orders through e-mail, shipping companies, or online pharmacy web portal. Mail order pharmacy delivers medication at doorstep. These are cheaper and more convenient than a local pharmacy. The adoption of mail order pharmacy services has grown at unprecedent rate in last few years owing to the increasing adoption of online services in healthcare sector. Additionally, aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and non-adherence to prescribed medications are further emphasizing on the adoption of mail order pharmacy worldwide. Moreover, increasing investment in mail order pharmacy start-ups is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, less adoption in low- and -middle income economies due to less penetration of e-commerce is restricting the market growth.

Top Companies of Mail Order Pharmacy Market:

Canada Drugs Online

WellDyne

Walgreens co.

eDrugstore.com

Zur Rose Group AG

CHI Health

Optumrx Inc.

Express Scripts Holding Company

CVS Health

PillPack

The research study published a report which titled as the Mail Order Pharmacy market. The major aim of this study report is to focus several trends as well as dynamics, various mergers and acquisitions, brand new and innovative technology which are expected to make a positive influence on the complete industry. Apart from this, the Mail Order Pharmacy market report specifies a detailed analysis about this market alongside its various features.

Mail Order Pharmacy Market – by Drug Type

Non-prescription Drugs

Prescription Drugs

Mail Order Pharmacy Market – by Product

Dermal Care

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Medicines

Blood Pressure

Asthma

Cold and Flu

Painkillers

Antacids

Others

Mail Order Pharmacy Market – by Mode of Order

Online Store

Pharmacy Apps

In researching the global market for the Mail Order Pharmacy market, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of trends and constraints, market drivers to present current and future market scenarios. The report is comprehensive evidence, including Mail Order Pharmacy market strategies based on application, global regions and advanced technologies. Due to increased demand for the market, the market is expected to see a critical increase during the forecast period.

