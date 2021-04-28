SCADA Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

SCADA refers to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition. It is a control system architecture that uses networked data communications, computers and graphical user interface for superior level of processing for supervisory management. It can monitor, gather and process the real time data which is required by the organizations to maintain efficiency and make smarter decisions. These systems were first used in 1960s.

Global SCADA market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.60% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the advancement in technology and growing government funding. There is a rise in demand for waste water treatment which is expected to drive the growth of the market. The cost-effectiveness of SCADA framework is creating high demand for these systems globally.

With the wide ranging SCADA market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global SCADA market are ABB, Schneider Electric, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Capula Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens, OMRON corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Progea srl, Willowglen Systems, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Azbil Corporation, ELYNX TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Inductive Automation LLC, Valmet, Enbase LLC, Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH among others.

Segmentation : Global SCADA Market

By Component

Human-Machine Interface

Remote Terminal Unit

Programmable Logic Controller

Communication System

Wired Communication System

Wireless Communication System

Others

By Architecture

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Industry

Oil and Gas

Power

Water and Wastewater

Transportation

Traffic signals

Mass Transit Systems and Railway Traction Systems

Telecommunications

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Siemens launched V7.5 of its SCADA –system Win CC. The new release is broadening the functions and features. The new features focus on further increasing the system openness as well as to simply the process of engineering a homogenous, contemporary graphical user interface

In May 2018, Schneider Electric has collaborated with Temasek to acquire the L&T Electrical and Automation business frim L&T Group this will help in serving the fast growing Indian Energy Management and Industrial Automation Market. This combination helps Schneider Electric and Temasek in establishing a company with better efficiency to outreach its channel partners across India as well

Country Level Analysis

The SCADA market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the SCADA market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of SCADA Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on SCADA market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the SCADA market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in SCADA market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

