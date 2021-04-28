Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Size 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Players-Smiths Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Devilbiss Healthcare LLC etc.

The global positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market is US$ 2,332.14 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 4,731.03 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and is expected to be the significant revenue contributor in forecast period. The region is expected to be the fastest growing due to the key factors such as prevalence of sleep apnea diseases, presence of supportive government initiatives, like Japanese Circulation Society, Chinese Sleep Research Society to create awareness regarding sleep apnea disorders in the region. Moreover, rising activities such as product launches, approvals, and collaborations by international players in China, Japan and India. Therefore, owing to the above factors, the region has huge potential for the positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market to grow during the forecast period.

COMPANY PROFILES

Smiths Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

Compumedics Limited

VYAIRE

3B Medical, Inc.

ResMed

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Löwenstein Medical UK Ltd.

APEX MEDICAL CORP.

Market Insights

Increased Prevalence of Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the frequent partial and complete airway obstructions that occur while sleeping. The severity of the disease is calculated with an apnea-hypopnea index (AHI); it is the mean number of apneas and hypopneas during per hour of sleep. In recent years, the prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has been increasing, which eventually affects the health, safety, and economic conditions. The OSA is related to health concerns which include cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders in the long run.

According to data published by ResMed in 2018, the prevalence of sleep apnea affects above 936 million people globally. The estimate is almost ten times more than the previously performed studies. Earlier, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2007, above 100 million people were suffering from OSA. The prevalence of OSA is growing in the population due to unhealthy lifestyle. The anticipated prevalence of sleep-disordered disorders has grown in adults. The rising prevalence of OSA eventually contributes in the demand for sleep apnea devices. These are likely to expand the market in the forecast period.

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market Important Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges. Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook.

United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area

By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

Rising Geriatric Population

The elderly population is more prone to the sleep apnea diseases. Moreover, the existence of apnea is more prevalent in the geriatric population due to other diseases associated with apnea are present in more number in these groups. The higher prevalence of OSA is related to the decrease in the size of the upper airway lumen because of increasing age factor. For instance, according to the report of UN, in 2012, the number of older persons (aged 60 years or over) is expected to more than double, from 841 million people in 2013 to reach above 2 billion in 2050. Another factor responsible for older people that makes them prone to sleep apnea disease is the age-related rise in arousal frequency. According to a study of National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2016, the prevalence of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) in the elderly population varies from 20% to 40%, and the prevalence is estimated to be higher in the growing age populations. These are likely to grow the market in the coming years.

