Companion Animal Diagnostics Market 2021: Demand Analysis, Key Players-Zoetis, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Virbac etc.

The companion animal diagnostics marketwas valued at US$ 2,031.62 million in2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,684.86 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%from 2020to 2027.

The companion animal diagnostics market offerings deal with the epidemiology and pathogenesis of domestic animals and facilitate the prevention of further complications with the health of pets and their owners. The companion animal diagnosticsmarket is expected to witness huge growth due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases in pet animals and increasing adoption of pets for companionship. However, increasing pet care costs and extended pet lifespan are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Zoetis Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Virbac

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

Idvet

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Heska Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

Skyla Corporation

Technology-BasedInsights

Based on technology, the companion animal diagnostics market is further segmented into immunodiagnostics, clinical biochemistry, hematology, urinalysis, molecular diagnostics, and others. The immunodiagnostics segment is further sub-segmented into lateral flow assays, Elisa tests, allergen-specific immunodiagnostic tests, and immunoassay analyzers. Whereas the clinical biochemistry segment is sub-segmented into clinical chemistry analysis, glucose monitoring, and blood gas electrolyte analysis. The immunodiagnosticssegment held alargestshare of the market in 2019owing to the increasing adoption of immunodiagnostic assays such as lateral flow assays, ELISA tests, allergen-specific immunodiagnostic tests, and immunoassay analyzers in the diagnosis of a wide range of disease in pets.However, the clinical biochemistry segment is expected to register ahigherCAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Important Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges. Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook.

United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area

By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Industry research report is a meticulous investigation of the current scenario of the Companion Animal Diagnostics global and regional market, which covers several industry dynamics. The Companion Animal Diagnostics market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details with market risk, growing demand and raw materials. The thorough analysis in this report enables investors, CEOs, regional traders, suppliers, top vendors to understand the market in a better way and based on that knowledge make well-informed decisions.

