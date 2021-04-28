Dental Milling Machine Market to Witness Promising Growth Opportunities by 2021-2027 | Key Players Analysis-Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach AG etc.

The global dental milling machine market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,203.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,485.0 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global dental milling machine market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. Driving factors such as the rising prevalence of tooth loss, increasing adoption of cosmetic dentistry and advantages offered by CAD/CAM dentistry are expected to boost the market growth. However, limitations associated with CAD/CAM dental milling coupled with high capital costs of instruments are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Company Profiles

Dentsply Sirona

Amann Girrbach AG

DATRON AG

Zirkonzahn AG

Röders GmbH

iMes-iCore GmbH

Institut Straumann AG

Renishaw Plc

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Planmeca Oy

Market Insights

Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

The dental cosmetic industry has gained significant traction and popularity over a period. The aesthetic dentistry intends to improve the appearance of gums, teeth, and bites. Cosmetic implant dentistry is also being induced through surgeries that involve smile correction and other aesthetic procedures. Millennial and baby boomers are primarily responsible for the growth of cosmetic dentistry. The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry has thus fueled the need for dental milling machines and its accessories. A recent survey of dental professionals conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) 2015 reported that cosmetic dentistry continues to be very popular with patients seeking aesthetic treatments.

Moreover, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, dental cosmetic procedures are projected to increase by 19% from 2016 to 2026. Thus, the broad adoption and growth of the cosmetic dental procedures that majorly incorporate the use of dental milling machines for the development and designing of restorations are expected to support the growth of the global dental milling machine market over the coming years.

