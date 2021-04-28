Europe Region to remain one of the Leading Markets for Avocados through 2020-2027

Avocado is usually found in the warm and tropical climate of Mexico and Central &South America. It serves as a rich source of monosaturated fats. It is used as an active ingredient in salads, savory dishes, desserts, and milkshakes. It is rich in potassium; fiber; and vitamins such as A, B, C, E, and K. Moreover, avocados contain phytochemicals such as beta-carotene, lycopene, beta-sitosterol, and anti-oxidants. Carotenoids in avocado function as antioxidants and protect healthy cells in eyes.

Avocados help in reducing cholesterol levels by decreasing the LDL levels and increasing the HDL in the body, which helps in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Avocado seeds are used by manufacturers, as they contain 70% more antioxidants than the avocado fruit and also helps in reducing the risk of cancer. Innovation in the market is related to the use of avocado in other industry and increase the industry vertical.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for healthy food items and fruits & vegetables, as they contain antioxidants and increase immunity.

Manufacturers are facing problems as the fruits are lying at the farmer warehouse and field but cannot be transported to the market and factories for further processing.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

The demand for avocado will increase drastically after the pandemic as people will be demanding more healthy fruits & vegetables for immunity.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Rising concern of the people toward healthy food habits, awareness toward healthy lifestyle, rising prevalence of health & cardiovascular diseases, and increasing cholesterol levels due to consumption of fast foods are the factors that are driving the growth of the avocado market.

Moreover, the use of avocado in milkshakes, desserts, and other food items has increased the demand of avocado from hotels & restaurants sector.

However, high prices of avocado are one of the major restrain of the global market. Contrarily, investment toward the development of avocado breeds that can yield higher is being developed by the leading market players.

Surging demand from European Countries and Asia-Pacific

European countries have the highest demand for avocados due to the presence of a large number of food processing units in Europe and rise in consciousness about health. European countries have been the largest importer of avocado for the past few years.

Rising demand for avocados from the hotels & restaurants in European countries is a major factor affecting the demand for avocado.

Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China are the most emerging economies of the world and have a high demand for healthy food items due to rising population and increasing disposable income of the middle-class people and rising health diseases in these countries.

Key Benefits of the Report: This study presents the analytical depiction of the global avocados industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global avocados market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global avocados market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global avocados market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?