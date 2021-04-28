The Ongoing Trend of Urbanization and Industrialization to Bolster Growth of the Plush Toy Market

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Plush Toy Market ” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

A toy, often having the shape of a creature, that’s stuffed with delicate fabric and covered with plush, and also known as a soft toy or cuddly toy. Textile commonly used for the external texture includes plain cloth, as well as pile materials like plush. Common stuffing materials include synthetic fiber, cotton, straw, wood fleece, plastic pellets, and beans. Increasing the global child rate and demand for the stuffed & plush toys will continue to increase in the global market. The plush toy market can be classified into cartoon characters, animals, dolls, and others.

Manufacturers covered in this report are:-

Mattel, Inc., Bandai Namco Group, LEGO A/S, Hasbro, Inc., Simba Dickie Group; Spin Master Ltd., Budsies, LLC, Giantmicrobes, Inc., and Ty, Inc.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increasing the population of children, demand for the toy and creatures will significantly grow in the market. The growing child-care centers and kids garden across the globe has a key trend in the toy market. Children’s presence in cartoon network and kid’s network to contribute toward the growth of the global plush toys market. The plush toy market is a highly competitive and innovative drive in the coming years. The presence of well-established players all over the distinctive distribution channels such as E-commerce and supermarkets and Toy stores.

INNOVATION AND STANDARD OF LIVING

Demand for electric dolls and themed plush toys have seen a productive rise. Whereas trade wars between the US and China have influenced plush toy producers dependent on production destinations in China, companies have started to extend investment in developing countries, such as Indonesia and Vietnam. The plan is to invest in these countries have gain manufacturing cost advantage in the market.