Equity Fund Market 2021| Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments By Forecast To 2027 |BlackRock, Fidelity Investment Group, Schroders Group, Franklin Templeton Investments

Los Angeles, United States- – The global Equity Fund market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Equity Fund market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Equity Fund Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Equity Fund market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Equity Fund market.

Leading players of the global Equity Fund market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Equity Fund market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Equity Fund market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Equity Fund market.

Equity Fund Market Leading Players

:, BlackRock, Fidelity Investment Group, Schroders Group, Franklin Templeton Investments, Barlings, Alliance Bernstein, CFS GAM, Pictet Group, Henderson Group PLC, Parvest

Equity Fund Segmentation by Product

, Stock Category, Diversification of Fund Investment, Purpose of Fund Investment

Equity Fund Segmentation by Application

, International Financing, Domestic Financing

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Equity Fund market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Equity Fund market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Equity Fund market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Equity Fund market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Equity Fund market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Equity Fund market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Market Overview of Equity Fund

1.1 Equity Fund Market Overview

1.1.1 Equity Fund Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Equity Fund Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Equity Fund Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Equity Fund Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Equity Fund Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Equity Fund Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Equity Fund Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Equity Fund Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Equity Fund Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Equity Fund Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Equity Fund Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Equity Fund Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Equity Fund Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Equity Fund Industry

1.7.1.1 Equity Fund Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Equity Fund Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Equity Fund Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Equity Fund Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Equity Fund Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Equity Fund Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Equity Fund Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Stock Category

2.5 Diversification of Fund Investment

2.6 Purpose of Fund Investment 3 Equity Fund Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Equity Fund Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Equity Fund Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Equity Fund Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 International Financing

3.5 Domestic Financing 4 Global Equity Fund Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Equity Fund Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Equity Fund as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Equity Fund Market

4.4 Global Top Players Equity Fund Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Equity Fund Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Equity Fund Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 BlackRock

5.1.1 BlackRock Profile

5.1.2 BlackRock Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 BlackRock Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 BlackRock Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 BlackRock Recent Developments

5.2 Fidelity Investment Group

5.2.1 Fidelity Investment Group Profile

5.2.2 Fidelity Investment Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Fidelity Investment Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Fidelity Investment Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Fidelity Investment Group Recent Developments

5.3 Schroders Group

5.5.1 Schroders Group Profile

5.3.2 Schroders Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Schroders Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Schroders Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Franklin Templeton Investments Recent Developments

5.4 Franklin Templeton Investments

5.4.1 Franklin Templeton Investments Profile

5.4.2 Franklin Templeton Investments Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Franklin Templeton Investments Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Franklin Templeton Investments Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Franklin Templeton Investments Recent Developments

5.5 Barlings

5.5.1 Barlings Profile

5.5.2 Barlings Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Barlings Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Barlings Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Barlings Recent Developments

5.6 Alliance Bernstein

5.6.1 Alliance Bernstein Profile

5.6.2 Alliance Bernstein Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Alliance Bernstein Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Alliance Bernstein Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Alliance Bernstein Recent Developments

5.7 CFS GAM

5.7.1 CFS GAM Profile

5.7.2 CFS GAM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 CFS GAM Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 CFS GAM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 CFS GAM Recent Developments

5.8 Pictet Group

5.8.1 Pictet Group Profile

5.8.2 Pictet Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Pictet Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Pictet Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Pictet Group Recent Developments

5.9 Henderson Group PLC

5.9.1 Henderson Group PLC Profile

5.9.2 Henderson Group PLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Henderson Group PLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Henderson Group PLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Henderson Group PLC Recent Developments

5.10 Parvest

5.10.1 Parvest Profile

5.10.2 Parvest Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Parvest Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Parvest Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Parvest Recent Developments 6 North America Equity Fund by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Equity Fund Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Equity Fund by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Equity Fund Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Equity Fund by Players and by Application

8.1 China Equity Fund Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Equity Fund by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Equity Fund Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Equity Fund by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Equity Fund Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Equity Fund by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Equity Fund Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Equity Fund Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

