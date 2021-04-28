MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Research Report is Projected to Witness Considerable Growth by 2027

The microRNA (miRNA) sequencing and assay market is expected to reach US$ 468.99 million by 2027 from US$ 192.31 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.

A Latest intelligence report published by The Insight Partners with title “MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Outlook to 2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Report Include:

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

New England Biolabs

NorgenBiotek Corp

TriLinkBioTechnologies Inc

Lexogen GmbH

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

MIRNA SEQUENCING AND ASSAY MARKET SEGMENTATION

miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market – by Product

Library Preparation

Consumables

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market – by Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Nanopore

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market – by End User

Research Institute

Academia

CRO

miRNA is a small non-coding RNA molecule of 20–30-nucleotide length, and it plays an important role in gene regulation. As it is partially complementary to messenger RNA (mRNA), it serves a major function of down-regulating the gene expression, which makes it a key controller of important cellular functions. miRNAs are associated with pathological processes such as viral infections, autoimmune diseases, and carcinogenesis. Thus, extensive research is being conducted to identify new miRNAs. The growth of the miRNA sequencing and assay market is mainly attributed to the factors such widening range of miRNA applications and rise in funding for genomics research. However, challenges related to delivery, efficacy, and specificity of miRNA-based therapeutics is projected to deter the market growth.

Geographically World MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

