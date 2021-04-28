RNAi Therapeutics Market Poised for Excellent Growth During (2020-2027) | Comprehensive Study By Market Growth Insight

The RNAi therapeutics market was valued at US$ 618.79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,209.29 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Major Players in RNAi Therapeutics Market Report Include:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi

Olix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Benitec Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Silence Therapeutics

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Quark

RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Molecule Type

Small Interfering RNAs (siRNA)

MicroRNA (miRNA)

By Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Respiratory Disorders

Renal Diseases

Genetic Disorders

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

By Route of Administration

Pulmonary Delivery

Intravenous Injections

Intradermal Injections

Intraperitoneal Injections

Others

By End User

Research and Academic Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

RNAi refers to the interference RNA which is responsible to control and manipulate protein translation in the cell. These RNAi are used to silence particular genes that are responsible for diseases. At present, the awareness about RNAi is increasing due to its ability to offer target specific mechanism, leading to superior treatment outcomes. The approach is widely utilized for drug development. Increasing investments in RNAi therapy development coupled with growing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions are anticipated to drive the RNAi Therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.However, high cost involved in the development of RNAi therapies is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Geographically World RNAi Therapeutics Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for RNAi Therapeutics Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

