RNAi Therapeutics Market Poised for Excellent Growth During (2020-2027) | Comprehensive Study By Market Growth Insight

The RNAi therapeutics market was valued at US$ 618.79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,209.29 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.
RNAi Therapeutics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the RNAi Therapeutics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Major Players in RNAi Therapeutics Market Report Include:
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Sanofi
- Olix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Glaxosmithkline Plc.
- Benitec Biopharma
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
- Silence Therapeutics
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Quark
RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Molecule Type
Small Interfering RNAs (siRNA)
MicroRNA (miRNA)
By Application
Oncology
Cardiovascular
Respiratory Disorders
Renal Diseases
Genetic Disorders
Neurodegenerative Disorders
Infectious Diseases
Others
By Route of Administration
Pulmonary Delivery
Intravenous Injections
Intradermal Injections
Intraperitoneal Injections
Others
By End User
Research and Academic Laboratories
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
RNAi refers to the interference RNA which is responsible to control and manipulate protein translation in the cell. These RNAi are used to silence particular genes that are responsible for diseases. At present, the awareness about RNAi is increasing due to its ability to offer target specific mechanism, leading to superior treatment outcomes. The approach is widely utilized for drug development. Increasing investments in RNAi therapy development coupled with growing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions are anticipated to drive the RNAi Therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.However, high cost involved in the development of RNAi therapies is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.
Geographically World RNAi Therapeutics Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for RNAi Therapeutics Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.
In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the RNAi Therapeutics Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.
