E.coli Testing Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

The E. coli testing market is expected to reach US$ 2,527.73 million by 2027 from US$ 1,506.95 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc.

Abbott (Alere Inc.)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

CPI International

Biomerieux Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Monoclonal Antibodies

Differential Light Scattering

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Chromatography

Flow Cytometry

Gel Microdroplets

Diagnostic Imaging

Commercial or Private Labs

Physician Offices

Hospitals

Public Health Labs

Academic Research Institutes

coli testing is conducted to determine the biotoxicity in healthcare-related applications such as medical, food, life sciences, and environmental sciences. E. coli are gram negative opportunistic bacteria that can cause food- and water-borne infectious diseases and food poisoning. It is also responsible for water contamination that may lead to chronic gastrointestinal diseases. The bacteria have several molecular advantages, which makes it a model organism of choice in various biotechnological researches. The E. coli testing market growth is attributed to factors such as increasing E. coli testing, growing product innovations, and rising research activities. On the other hand, testing challenges is the major factor limit the market growth.

Geographically World E.coli Testing Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for E.coli Testing Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

