The Connectivity Future for Remote Locations Relies on Low Earth Orbit Satellites

The world will be circumnavigated by many satellites in low orbit. These satellites will be at altitudes of 550 KM above the Earth. It is essential to note that low earth orbit satellites have been in existence since the 1990s, offering different bidirectional communications services. One of the low earth orbit satellites is the International Space Station (ISS).

Three or four innovators are competing to provide the world with low earth orbit satellites for internet connection sustainability. The market price is expected to be $30 billion of reoccurring revenue with a $10 billion risk. Assuming there are four competitors, the pricing per month would be $100. The remote areas would need a base station, which costs $500.

Data is transferred at a fast rate in shorter distances than those satellites that are far from the Earth. This is known as latency, and it is usually lower for LEO satellites compared to GEO satellites. LEO satellites are able to compete or outdo the fastest ground-based networks since signals move rapidly on space vacuum than in fiber-optic cables.

In July 2019, OneWeb, a London, Ontario, Canada-based company, started to launch Fiat 500-sized LEO satellites. These satellites have a very low latency of 32 milliseconds transferring data from space and South Korea. Its rival Starlink has said that its satellite system has the potential to lower the latency to 20 milliseconds, cutting the initial speed by almost half. On the other hand, High-orbit systems usually have a median latency of about 600 milliseconds per round trip.

High-flying geostationary satellites move at a speed of 11,000kph to prevent getting back to the Earth, while the LEO satellites move at a speed of 27,000kph, going around the Earth in about 90-120 minutes. Every satellite is in direct contact with the ground transmitter for a very short time.

Internet providers such as Amazon, Telesat, Starlink, and OneWeb/Airtel have a constellation with several satellites that go around the Earth at 550KM, covering the whole globe. The access of Starlink Beta is going to start in Lower Canada, Northern United States, and some parts of Washington State where rural and remote communities would benefit. Its system comprises over 600 low earth orbit satellites.