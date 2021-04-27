Europe Railway Cyber Security Market To Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential With A CAGR Of 8.3% By 2027: Business Market Insights

The railway cyber security market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 2,358.1 million in 2019 to US$ 4,400.3 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Railway Cyber Security Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Railway Cyber Security market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Most digital transformation applications in railways are based on IP technologies and some of the common areas where digitization is being applied in railways include train control, maintenance monitoring, signaling control, passenger information systems, and video protection. With its numerous benefits, digital transformation is also increasing the vulnerability of railways to various kinds of cyber-attacks. A huge IP traffic flows through the communications networks on a daily basis and such networks are targeted by cyber criminals to attack the railway infrastructure. Hence, the demand for robust cyber security solutions and services is growing at an unprecedented rate to safeguard critical railways infrastructure from cyber threats.

The increasing number and complexities of cyber-attacks is driving the growth of railway cyber security market across the region. However, the lack of skilled workforce is a hindering factor to the railway cyber security market growth. Further, the growing demand for cloud integration is creating business opportunities for companies operating in the market to gain a significant share of railway cyber security market.

Major key players covered in this report: Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Collins Aerospace, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Selectron Systems AG, Siemens AG, Thales Group

EUROPERAILWAY CYBER SECURITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Railway Cyber Security Market, by Solution

Solutions

Services

Europe Railway Cyber Security Market, by Type

Infrastructural

On-Board

Europe Railway Cyber Security Market, by Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

Data Protection

End Point Security

Others

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Railway Cyber Security market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Railway Cyber Security market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The research on the Europe Railway Cyber Security market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Railway Cyber Security market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Railway Cyber Security market.

