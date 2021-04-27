North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Size Worth US$ 32,009.61 million By 2027: Business Market Insights

The North America artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is expected to grow from US$ 1,716.42 million in 2019 to US$ 32,009.61 million by 2027. This represents a CAGR of 44.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and software to perform specific tasks without human intervention and instructions. Artificial intelligence comprises the integration of several technologies, such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. Artificial intelligence is used in healthcare to approximate human cognition and analyze complex medical and diagnostic imaging data. The artificial intelligence in the healthcare diagnosis market is driven by the ability of AI to improve patient outcomes, need to increase coordination between the healthcare workforce & patients.

Major key players covered in this report: General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Aidoc, Arterys Inc., Icometrix, IDx Technologies Inc., MaxQ AI Ltd., Caption Health, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Get Sample Copy of this North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00013349

The growth of the North America artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is attributed to Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in disease identification and diagnosis, and increasing investment in AI healthcare start-ups. However, the lack of skilled ai workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software limits the growth of market in this region. Countries in North America are expecting to witness huge challenge due to growing COVID-19. Due to outbreak of disease, healthcare industries has been affected badly. Due to growing coronavirus cases, many business related activities such as product launches and product promotion conferences has been postponed, leading to restraining the growth of the market.

Based on Diagnostic Tool, the North America artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is segmented into medical imaging tool, automated detection system, and others. In 2019, the medical imaging tool segment held a larger share of the market. Whereas, automated detection system segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/inquire/TIPRE00013349

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market segments and regions.

Reasons to buy the report

To understand the North America artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

To stay ahead in comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape of the North America artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market

To efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in the North America artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

To help take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segments in the North America artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market

To obtain market revenue forecast from 2019 to 2027 in various segments of the North America artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market

Order a Copy of this North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00013349

The research on the North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/