Battery Raw Materials Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Competitive Strategy, Forecast to 2027: BASF Catalysts LLC, Nichia, 3M

What is Battery Raw Material?

Batteries use diverse elements that are harvested from the earth’s crust. It is thought-provoking that plants and living beings also share most of these materials. Nonferrous metals and minerals featuring highly in Li-ion batteries are lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, graphite, copper, and aluminum. The first four are used primarily as an active cathode material, although lithium is also used in the electrolyte.

Market Scope:

The global Battery Raw Materials market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, and geography. The global Battery Raw Materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global battery raw materials market is segmented on the basis of li-ion battery material, lead acid battery material, li-ion battery aaplication and lead acid battery application.

On the basis of li-ion battery material, the global battery raw materials market is divided into cathode, anode and separator.

On the basis of lead acid battery material, the market is divided into electrodes, electrolyte, separator and packaging.

On the basis of li-ion battery application, the market is divided into consumer, electronics, automotive and grid storage.

On the basis of lead acid battery application, the global battery raw materials market is divided automotive, UPS, telecom and others.

Notable Players Profiled in the Battery Raw Materials Market:

3M

BASF Catalysts LLC

Celgard LLC

Entek International LLC

ITOCHU Corporation

Nichia Corporation

Targray Technology International Inc.

Ube Industries, Ltd.

Umicore S.A.

Valence Technology, Inc.

Regional Overview:

The Battery Raw Materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

