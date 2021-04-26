Global Medical Loupes Market 2021 – Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges | Key Players Orascoptic, Univet S.r.l., Designs for Vision, Inc., Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

The proposed Medical Loupes Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

The Medical Loupes Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

Furthermore, the Medical Loupes Market full research study is designed on account of the fact that each segment is individually assessed and then collated to form the whole market, the study can be tailor-made to fit your exact requirements.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and mergers & acquisitions are highly adopted strategies in the global medical loupes market. A few recent key product developments are listed below:

November 2020: Enova Illumination Introduces LED Light for Loupes and Face Shields to Advance Comfort and Visualization in Dentistry, Oral Surgery and Cosmetic Dermatology.

July 2019: Orascoptic has introduced its Tru Color Technology as the new breakthrough, causing 90 CRI lights to be usable for the first time in a magnetic LED headlight with a color representation that is far similar to natural illumination, offering a very high degree of accuracy.

The COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to have a significant positive impact on the medical loupes market. Majority of the pharmaceutical companies across the world are engaged in the development of vaccines for COVID-19. Moreover, most dental and surgical practices closed except in emergencies which is anticipated to have a negative impact on the other segments of the market in the coming months. However, disruptions in the supply chain caused due to the halt in global operations are hindering the market growth.

Medical Loupes – Market Segmentation

By Type

Through The Lens [TTL] Loupes

Flip Up Loupes



By Lens Type

Galilean

Prismatic

By Application

Dentistry

Surgical

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South & Central America



Company Profiles

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

SurgiTel

Sheervision Loupes & Headlights

Keeler Ltd (Halma plc)

Neitz Instruments Co.,Ltd

Orascoptic

Univet S.r.l.

Designs for Vision, Inc.

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Enova Illumination

The structure of the Medical Loupes Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

The Medical Loupes Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

