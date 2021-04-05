Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants BAE Systems, Radiozavod JSC, QinetiQ Group Plc

HTF MI presents an in-depth overview of the Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Study, detailing the latest product / industry coverage and market forecasts and status by 2025. Market research is categorized as a key area to accelerate marketization. The current market is evolving its presence and some of the major players in the study are – FLIR Systems Inc, Safran SA, BAE Systems, Radiozavod JSC, QinetiQ Group Plc, Kalashnikov Group, General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), Northrop Grumman, Milrem Robotics, Aselsan. The list of companies in the coverage are selected using NAICS standards.

Scope

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Market size and drivers: Detailed analysis during 2021-2031, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

– Recent developments and industry challenges: Insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the existing unmanned ground vehicle projects being executed and planned worldwide. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

– Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

– Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2021-2031.

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global aunmanned ground vehicle market. It provides an overview of key players, their strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.

Regional Markets: – Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries

List of Companies Mentioned: – FLIR Systems Inc, Safran SA, BAE Systems, Radiozavod JSC, QinetiQ Group Plc, Kalashnikov Group, General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), Northrop Grumman, Milrem Robotics, Aselsan.

1. Does Study provides Latest Impact on Market due to COVID & Slowdown?

Yes study have considered a chapter on Impact Analysis and this 2020 Edition of the report provides detailed analysis and its impact on growth trends and market sizing to better understand current scenario.

2) How companies are selected or profiled in the report?

List of some players that are profiled in the the report includes "FLIR Systems Inc, Safran SA, BAE Systems, Radiozavod JSC, QinetiQ Group Plc, Kalashnikov Group, General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), Northrop Grumman, Milrem Robotics, Aselsan". Usually we follow NAICS Industry standards and validate company profile with product mapping to filter relevant Industry players, furthermore list is sorted to come up with a sample size of atleast 50 to 100 companies having greater topline value to get their segment revenue for market estimation.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

3) Is it possible to narrow down business segments by Application of this study?

Yes, depending upon the data availability and feasibility check by our Research Analyst, further breakdown in business segments by end use application in relation to type can be provided (If applicable) by Revenue Size or Volume*.

4) What is the base year of the study? What time frame is covered in the report

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

** We will also include opportunities to utilize in micro markets that stakeholders can invest in, detailed analysis of key competitors and key services. **

Key Highlights

– The global military unmanned ground vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% over the forecast period.

– The global military unmanned ground vehicle market is classified across various categories; Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) UGV, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) UGV, Logistics UGV, Combat UGV, Mine-Clearing and Engineering UGV.

– The global unmanned ground vehicle market is expected to be led by Europe with a revenue share of 46.5%. The growth in Europe market is attributed to spending by countries such as the UK, Russia and France among others.

– Combat UGV is expected to be the largest segment of the unmanned ground vehicle market over the forecast period.

