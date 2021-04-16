Elderly Care Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2027

The global Elderly Care Market research report, published by Data Bridge Market Research, introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. This provides features a basic overview of the market including definitions, applications, classifications, industry chain structure, and forecast during 2021 to 2028 time-periods. Further, the market fundamentals, in Elderly Care industry development, regional market, and market participants are highlighted in the report. The report has added comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, functionality, end user, and geography. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis. It also provides market information in terms of development and its capacities.

Elderly Care Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,944,028.05 million by 2027. Geriatric population, rising chronic illness in ageing population and rising awareness of home care services are the major factors for the market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Home, LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V

BAYADA Home Health Care

Econ Healthcare Group

Home Instead, Inc.

ORPEA GROUPE

St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd.

Elderly Care Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices)

By Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care)

By Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others)

Elderly Care market report emphasizes key market dynamics of industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Elderly Care market research report proves to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. To build Elderly Care report, detailed market analysis has been performed with the inputs from industry experts. Global Elderly Care Industry Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.

Table of Content:

Market Overview: It includes six chapters, research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Elderly Care market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Elderly Care Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Elderly Care market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global Elderly Care Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the global Elderly Care Market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

Competitive Landscape and Elderly Care Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Right at Home, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V, BAYADA Home Health Care, Econ Healthcare Group, Home Instead, Inc., ORPEA GROUPE, St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd., Rosewood Care Group, Medtronic, Interim HealthCare Inc, United Medicare Pte Ltd., Trinity Health, Exceptional Living Centers, Amedisys, Living Assistance Services, Inc., ElderCareCanada, LHC Group, Inc., Encompass Health Corporation, Extendicare, Prolifico, FC Compassus LLC and other players on global level. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In November 2019, Amedisys has acquired Asana Hospice which will be targeted to close on January 1st, 2020. By this acquisition the company will enhance its service offering in the market.

Global Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices. In 2020, housing and assistive devices is expected to dominate the growth of the elderly care market, due to the requirement of assistive devices in homecare of elderly patients and growing geriatric population; those are not capable of self-assistance fuels the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2020, homecare segment is expected to dominate elderly care market as homecare is designed in a way which enables comfort to aged patients and population and rising geriatric population globally is leading the growth of the market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market due to the growing incidences of hyper tension, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases amongst elderly patients, leading the growth of the market in the coming year.

For instance,

in 2017, according to the United Nations, it has been estimated that in 2017, there were approximately 962.3 million of aged people of 60 years or older people worldwide. Further it has been estimated that it will get increase to estimate of 2080.5 million. Increase in population worldwide will require high elder care and hence the market growth may increase in future.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Elderly Care Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Important Information that can be extracted from the Report:

Impact of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Elderly Care Market

Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Elderly Care

Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging Key players

Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players

Country-wise assessment of the Elderly Care Market in Various regions

Year-on-Year growth of Countries each market segment over the forecast period (2027)

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

