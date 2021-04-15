Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size 2021, Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2021-2027| Alfa Laval, Victor Marine, RWO (Veolia)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. The report offers an industry-standard and a highly authentic research study on the global Marine Bilge Water Separators market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, it throws light on some of the crucial factors contributing to the growth of the global Marine Bilge Water Separators market. As part of a study on market dynamics, it also explains factors affecting the global market growth. The authors of the report have provided a broad competitive assessment, detailed regional study, and other different types of research studies to give a complete analysis of the global Marine Bilge Water Separators market. The report can be used as an effective tool for finding new ways of growth and ensuring lasting success in the global Marine Bilge Water Separators market.

The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global Marine Bilge Water Separators market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global Marine Bilge Water Separators market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Research Report: Alfa Laval, Victor Marine, RWO (Veolia), Parker, Clarcor, Wärtsilä, Recovered Energy, Inc. (REI), Detegasa, Compass Water Solutions, HANSUN, GEA Group, EnSolve Biosystems, Filtration Group, SKF, Taiko Kikai Industries, JOWA, Sasakura Engineering, HSN-KIKAI KOGYO, Marinfloc, Promac, Shanghai Shijiu Marine Equipment, Chongqing Lushun, Deyuan Marine

Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Market by Type: Gravity Bilge Water Separators, Centrifugal Bilge Water Separators, Others

Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Market by Application: Commercial Vessels, Military Vessels, Others

Segmental analysis is one of the most important sections of a market research report. The authors of the report have broadly segmented the global Marine Bilge Water Separators market as per product, application, and region. All of the product and application segments are studied in quite some detail in the report while focusing on market share, growth potential, CAGR, and other deciding factors. As part of regional study, the report sheds light on high-growth markets and how they are expected to progress in the coming years. On the whole, the segmentation study comes out as an accurate and a deep assessment of key market segments.

What is the growth potential of the global Marine Bilge Water Separators market?

Which company is currently leading the global Marine Bilge Water Separators market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the global Marine Bilge Water Separators market by 2027?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the global Marine Bilge Water Separators market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Marine Bilge Water Separators Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Gravity Bilge Water Separators

1.2.3 Centrifugal Bilge Water Separators

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial Vessels

1.3.3 Military Vessels

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Marine Bilge Water Separators Industry Trends

2.4.2 Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Drivers

2.4.3 Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Challenges

2.4.4 Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Restraints

3 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales

3.1 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Marine Bilge Water Separators Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Marine Bilge Water Separators Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Marine Bilge Water Separators Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Marine Bilge Water Separators Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Marine Bilge Water Separators Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Marine Bilge Water Separators Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Marine Bilge Water Separators Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Marine Bilge Water Separators Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Marine Bilge Water Separators Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Marine Bilge Water Separators Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Marine Bilge Water Separators Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Marine Bilge Water Separators Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Bilge Water Separators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Alfa Laval

12.1.1 Alfa Laval Corporation Information

12.1.2 Alfa Laval Overview

12.1.3 Alfa Laval Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Alfa Laval Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.1.5 Alfa Laval Marine Bilge Water Separators SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Alfa Laval Recent Developments

12.2 Victor Marine

12.2.1 Victor Marine Corporation Information

12.2.2 Victor Marine Overview

12.2.3 Victor Marine Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Victor Marine Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.2.5 Victor Marine Marine Bilge Water Separators SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Victor Marine Recent Developments

12.3 RWO (Veolia)

12.3.1 RWO (Veolia) Corporation Information

12.3.2 RWO (Veolia) Overview

12.3.3 RWO (Veolia) Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 RWO (Veolia) Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.3.5 RWO (Veolia) Marine Bilge Water Separators SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 RWO (Veolia) Recent Developments

12.4 Parker

12.4.1 Parker Corporation Information

12.4.2 Parker Overview

12.4.3 Parker Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Parker Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.4.5 Parker Marine Bilge Water Separators SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Parker Recent Developments

12.5 Clarcor

12.5.1 Clarcor Corporation Information

12.5.2 Clarcor Overview

12.5.3 Clarcor Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Clarcor Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.5.5 Clarcor Marine Bilge Water Separators SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Clarcor Recent Developments

12.6 Wärtsilä

12.6.1 Wärtsilä Corporation Information

12.6.2 Wärtsilä Overview

12.6.3 Wärtsilä Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Wärtsilä Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.6.5 Wärtsilä Marine Bilge Water Separators SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Wärtsilä Recent Developments

12.7 Recovered Energy, Inc. (REI)

12.7.1 Recovered Energy, Inc. (REI) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Recovered Energy, Inc. (REI) Overview

12.7.3 Recovered Energy, Inc. (REI) Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Recovered Energy, Inc. (REI) Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.7.5 Recovered Energy, Inc. (REI) Marine Bilge Water Separators SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Recovered Energy, Inc. (REI) Recent Developments

12.8 Detegasa

12.8.1 Detegasa Corporation Information

12.8.2 Detegasa Overview

12.8.3 Detegasa Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Detegasa Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.8.5 Detegasa Marine Bilge Water Separators SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Detegasa Recent Developments

12.9 Compass Water Solutions

12.9.1 Compass Water Solutions Corporation Information

12.9.2 Compass Water Solutions Overview

12.9.3 Compass Water Solutions Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Compass Water Solutions Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.9.5 Compass Water Solutions Marine Bilge Water Separators SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Compass Water Solutions Recent Developments

12.10 HANSUN

12.10.1 HANSUN Corporation Information

12.10.2 HANSUN Overview

12.10.3 HANSUN Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 HANSUN Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.10.5 HANSUN Marine Bilge Water Separators SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 HANSUN Recent Developments

12.11 GEA Group

12.11.1 GEA Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 GEA Group Overview

12.11.3 GEA Group Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 GEA Group Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.11.5 GEA Group Recent Developments

12.12 EnSolve Biosystems

12.12.1 EnSolve Biosystems Corporation Information

12.12.2 EnSolve Biosystems Overview

12.12.3 EnSolve Biosystems Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 EnSolve Biosystems Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.12.5 EnSolve Biosystems Recent Developments

12.13 Filtration Group

12.13.1 Filtration Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Filtration Group Overview

12.13.3 Filtration Group Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Filtration Group Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.13.5 Filtration Group Recent Developments

12.14 SKF

12.14.1 SKF Corporation Information

12.14.2 SKF Overview

12.14.3 SKF Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 SKF Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.14.5 SKF Recent Developments

12.15 Taiko Kikai Industries

12.15.1 Taiko Kikai Industries Corporation Information

12.15.2 Taiko Kikai Industries Overview

12.15.3 Taiko Kikai Industries Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Taiko Kikai Industries Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.15.5 Taiko Kikai Industries Recent Developments

12.16 JOWA

12.16.1 JOWA Corporation Information

12.16.2 JOWA Overview

12.16.3 JOWA Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 JOWA Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.16.5 JOWA Recent Developments

12.17 Sasakura Engineering

12.17.1 Sasakura Engineering Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sasakura Engineering Overview

12.17.3 Sasakura Engineering Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Sasakura Engineering Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.17.5 Sasakura Engineering Recent Developments

12.18 HSN-KIKAI KOGYO

12.18.1 HSN-KIKAI KOGYO Corporation Information

12.18.2 HSN-KIKAI KOGYO Overview

12.18.3 HSN-KIKAI KOGYO Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 HSN-KIKAI KOGYO Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.18.5 HSN-KIKAI KOGYO Recent Developments

12.19 Marinfloc

12.19.1 Marinfloc Corporation Information

12.19.2 Marinfloc Overview

12.19.3 Marinfloc Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Marinfloc Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.19.5 Marinfloc Recent Developments

12.20 Promac

12.20.1 Promac Corporation Information

12.20.2 Promac Overview

12.20.3 Promac Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Promac Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.20.5 Promac Recent Developments

12.21 Shanghai Shijiu Marine Equipment

12.21.1 Shanghai Shijiu Marine Equipment Corporation Information

12.21.2 Shanghai Shijiu Marine Equipment Overview

12.21.3 Shanghai Shijiu Marine Equipment Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Shanghai Shijiu Marine Equipment Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.21.5 Shanghai Shijiu Marine Equipment Recent Developments

12.22 Chongqing Lushun

12.22.1 Chongqing Lushun Corporation Information

12.22.2 Chongqing Lushun Overview

12.22.3 Chongqing Lushun Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Chongqing Lushun Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.22.5 Chongqing Lushun Recent Developments

12.23 Deyuan Marine

12.23.1 Deyuan Marine Corporation Information

12.23.2 Deyuan Marine Overview

12.23.3 Deyuan Marine Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Deyuan Marine Marine Bilge Water Separators Products and Services

12.23.5 Deyuan Marine Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Marine Bilge Water Separators Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Marine Bilge Water Separators Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Marine Bilge Water Separators Production Mode & Process

13.4 Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Marine Bilge Water Separators Sales Channels

13.4.2 Marine Bilge Water Separators Distributors

13.5 Marine Bilge Water Separators Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

