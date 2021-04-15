Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Strong Revenue, Competitive Outlook by Top Competitors And Forecast To 2027| Emerson, Flowserve, Siemens

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. The report offers an industry-standard and a highly authentic research study on the global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, it throws light on some of the crucial factors contributing to the growth of the global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners market. As part of a study on market dynamics, it also explains factors affecting the global market growth. The authors of the report have provided a broad competitive assessment, detailed regional study, and other different types of research studies to give a complete analysis of the global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners market. The report can be used as an effective tool for finding new ways of growth and ensuring lasting success in the global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners market.

There are some useful suggestions and recommendations provided in the Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners report that will help players to strengthen their market position. The report serves its readers both ways, i.e. by offering quick data and information and by providing comprehensive analysis. This helps the report to cater to the needs or expectations of different buyers. Moreover, the Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners report can be customized according to the requirements of buyers. Market players use it to plan out new strategies or amend their existing ones for improving sales and profit margins.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3045360/global-electro-pneumatic-valve-positioners-industry

The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Research Report: Emerson, Flowserve, Siemens, Rotork, SAMSON Controls, ABB, General Electric, Metso, Azbil Corporation, Schneider Electric, Trimteck, ControlAir Inc., VRG Controls, Fine Controls Ltd, Valve Related Controls (VRC), EAA Electric Group

Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market by Type: Single Acting Electro-Pneumatic Valve Positioners, Double Acting Electro-Pneumatic Valve Positioners

Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market by Application: Oil and Gas Industry, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical manufacturing, Others

Segmental analysis is one of the most important sections of a market research report. The authors of the report have broadly segmented the global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners market as per product, application, and region. All of the product and application segments are studied in quite some detail in the report while focusing on market share, growth potential, CAGR, and other deciding factors. As part of regional study, the report sheds light on high-growth markets and how they are expected to progress in the coming years. On the whole, the segmentation study comes out as an accurate and a deep assessment of key market segments.

Gaining a competitive edge in any global market is not an easy task. It needs a strategic plan, experienced professionals to execute the plan, and accurate and thorough market research. There may be several questions running through the minds of market players when looking to achieve success in their global market. This report specifically answers important questions that players may have when operating in the global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners market.

What is the growth potential of the global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners market?

Which company is currently leading the global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners market by 2027?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3045360/global-electro-pneumatic-valve-positioners-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single Acting Electro-Pneumatic Valve Positioners

1.2.3 Double Acting Electro-Pneumatic Valve Positioners

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil and Gas Industry

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical manufacturing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Industry Trends

2.4.2 Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Drivers

2.4.3 Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Challenges

2.4.4 Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Restraints

3 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales

3.1 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Emerson

12.1.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.1.2 Emerson Overview

12.1.3 Emerson Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Emerson Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.1.5 Emerson Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Emerson Recent Developments

12.2 Flowserve

12.2.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

12.2.2 Flowserve Overview

12.2.3 Flowserve Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Flowserve Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.2.5 Flowserve Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Flowserve Recent Developments

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.3.5 Siemens Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.4 Rotork

12.4.1 Rotork Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rotork Overview

12.4.3 Rotork Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Rotork Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.4.5 Rotork Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Rotork Recent Developments

12.5 SAMSON Controls

12.5.1 SAMSON Controls Corporation Information

12.5.2 SAMSON Controls Overview

12.5.3 SAMSON Controls Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SAMSON Controls Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.5.5 SAMSON Controls Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 SAMSON Controls Recent Developments

12.6 ABB

12.6.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.6.2 ABB Overview

12.6.3 ABB Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ABB Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.6.5 ABB Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.7 General Electric

12.7.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.7.2 General Electric Overview

12.7.3 General Electric Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 General Electric Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.7.5 General Electric Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 General Electric Recent Developments

12.8 Metso

12.8.1 Metso Corporation Information

12.8.2 Metso Overview

12.8.3 Metso Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Metso Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.8.5 Metso Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Metso Recent Developments

12.9 Azbil Corporation

12.9.1 Azbil Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Azbil Corporation Overview

12.9.3 Azbil Corporation Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Azbil Corporation Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.9.5 Azbil Corporation Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Azbil Corporation Recent Developments

12.10 Schneider Electric

12.10.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.10.2 Schneider Electric Overview

12.10.3 Schneider Electric Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Schneider Electric Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.10.5 Schneider Electric Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

12.11 Trimteck

12.11.1 Trimteck Corporation Information

12.11.2 Trimteck Overview

12.11.3 Trimteck Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Trimteck Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.11.5 Trimteck Recent Developments

12.12 ControlAir Inc.

12.12.1 ControlAir Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 ControlAir Inc. Overview

12.12.3 ControlAir Inc. Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ControlAir Inc. Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.12.5 ControlAir Inc. Recent Developments

12.13 VRG Controls

12.13.1 VRG Controls Corporation Information

12.13.2 VRG Controls Overview

12.13.3 VRG Controls Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 VRG Controls Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.13.5 VRG Controls Recent Developments

12.14 Fine Controls Ltd

12.14.1 Fine Controls Ltd Corporation Information

12.14.2 Fine Controls Ltd Overview

12.14.3 Fine Controls Ltd Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Fine Controls Ltd Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.14.5 Fine Controls Ltd Recent Developments

12.15 Valve Related Controls (VRC)

12.15.1 Valve Related Controls (VRC) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Valve Related Controls (VRC) Overview

12.15.3 Valve Related Controls (VRC) Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Valve Related Controls (VRC) Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.15.5 Valve Related Controls (VRC) Recent Developments

12.16 EAA Electric Group

12.16.1 EAA Electric Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 EAA Electric Group Overview

12.16.3 EAA Electric Group Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 EAA Electric Group Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Products and Services

12.16.5 EAA Electric Group Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Production Mode & Process

13.4 Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Distributors

13.5 Electro-pneumatic Valve Positioners Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.