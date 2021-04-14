Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027| Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Huarong Group, Haitian International

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. The report offers an industry-standard and a highly authentic research study on the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, it throws light on some of the crucial factors contributing to the growth of the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market. As part of a study on market dynamics, it also explains factors affecting the global market growth. The authors of the report have provided a broad competitive assessment, detailed regional study, and other different types of research studies to give a complete analysis of the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market. The report can be used as an effective tool for finding new ways of growth and ensuring lasting success in the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market.

There are some useful suggestions and recommendations provided in the Horizontal Injection Molding Machines report that will help players to strengthen their market position. The report serves its readers both ways, i.e. by offering quick data and information and by providing comprehensive analysis. This helps the report to cater to the needs or expectations of different buyers. Moreover, the Horizontal Injection Molding Machines report can be customized according to the requirements of buyers. Market players use it to plan out new strategies or amend their existing ones for improving sales and profit margins.

The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Research Report: Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Huarong Group, Haitian International, Toshiba Machine, ENGEL Holding GmbH, Husky, Wittmann Battenfeld, Fanuc, Yizumi, Toyo Machinery & Metal, Sodick, SIPA, Maplan, Krauss Maffei

Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market by Type: Clamping Force (650T)

Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market by Application: Automotive, Home Appliance, General Plastic

Segmental analysis is one of the most important sections of a market research report. The authors of the report have broadly segmented the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market as per product, application, and region. All of the product and application segments are studied in quite some detail in the report while focusing on market share, growth potential, CAGR, and other deciding factors. As part of regional study, the report sheds light on high-growth markets and how they are expected to progress in the coming years. On the whole, the segmentation study comes out as an accurate and a deep assessment of key market segments.

Gaining a competitive edge in any global market is not an easy task. It needs a strategic plan, experienced professionals to execute the plan, and accurate and thorough market research. There may be several questions running through the minds of market players when looking to achieve success in their global market. This report specifically answers important questions that players may have when operating in the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market.

What is the growth potential of the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market?

Which company is currently leading the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market by 2027?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Clamping Force (<250T)

1.2.3 Clamping Force (250-650T)

1.2.4 Clamping Force (>650T)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Home Appliance

1.3.4 General Plastic

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Industry Trends

2.4.2 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Drivers

2.4.3 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Challenges

2.4.4 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Restraints

3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales

3.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

12.1.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Overview

12.1.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products and Services

12.1.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Horizontal Injection Molding Machines SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Recent Developments

12.2 Huarong Group

12.2.1 Huarong Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Huarong Group Overview

12.2.3 Huarong Group Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Huarong Group Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products and Services

12.2.5 Huarong Group Horizontal Injection Molding Machines SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Huarong Group Recent Developments

12.3 Haitian International

12.3.1 Haitian International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Haitian International Overview

12.3.3 Haitian International Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Haitian International Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products and Services

12.3.5 Haitian International Horizontal Injection Molding Machines SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Haitian International Recent Developments

12.4 Toshiba Machine

12.4.1 Toshiba Machine Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toshiba Machine Overview

12.4.3 Toshiba Machine Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Toshiba Machine Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products and Services

12.4.5 Toshiba Machine Horizontal Injection Molding Machines SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Toshiba Machine Recent Developments

12.5 ENGEL Holding GmbH

12.5.1 ENGEL Holding GmbH Corporation Information

12.5.2 ENGEL Holding GmbH Overview

12.5.3 ENGEL Holding GmbH Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ENGEL Holding GmbH Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products and Services

12.5.5 ENGEL Holding GmbH Horizontal Injection Molding Machines SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 ENGEL Holding GmbH Recent Developments

12.6 Husky

12.6.1 Husky Corporation Information

12.6.2 Husky Overview

12.6.3 Husky Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Husky Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products and Services

12.6.5 Husky Horizontal Injection Molding Machines SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Husky Recent Developments

12.7 Wittmann Battenfeld

12.7.1 Wittmann Battenfeld Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wittmann Battenfeld Overview

12.7.3 Wittmann Battenfeld Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wittmann Battenfeld Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products and Services

12.7.5 Wittmann Battenfeld Horizontal Injection Molding Machines SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Wittmann Battenfeld Recent Developments

12.8 Fanuc

12.8.1 Fanuc Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fanuc Overview

12.8.3 Fanuc Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fanuc Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products and Services

12.8.5 Fanuc Horizontal Injection Molding Machines SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Fanuc Recent Developments

12.9 Yizumi

12.9.1 Yizumi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Yizumi Overview

12.9.3 Yizumi Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Yizumi Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products and Services

12.9.5 Yizumi Horizontal Injection Molding Machines SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Yizumi Recent Developments

12.10 Toyo Machinery & Metal

12.10.1 Toyo Machinery & Metal Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toyo Machinery & Metal Overview

12.10.3 Toyo Machinery & Metal Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Toyo Machinery & Metal Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products and Services

12.10.5 Toyo Machinery & Metal Horizontal Injection Molding Machines SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Toyo Machinery & Metal Recent Developments

12.11 Sodick

12.11.1 Sodick Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sodick Overview

12.11.3 Sodick Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sodick Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products and Services

12.11.5 Sodick Recent Developments

12.12 SIPA

12.12.1 SIPA Corporation Information

12.12.2 SIPA Overview

12.12.3 SIPA Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SIPA Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products and Services

12.12.5 SIPA Recent Developments

12.13 Maplan

12.13.1 Maplan Corporation Information

12.13.2 Maplan Overview

12.13.3 Maplan Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Maplan Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products and Services

12.13.5 Maplan Recent Developments

12.14 Krauss Maffei

12.14.1 Krauss Maffei Corporation Information

12.14.2 Krauss Maffei Overview

12.14.3 Krauss Maffei Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Krauss Maffei Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products and Services

12.14.5 Krauss Maffei Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Production Mode & Process

13.4 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Channels

13.4.2 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Distributors

13.5 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

