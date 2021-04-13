2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027| Mitsubishi Chemical, MGC, Kuraray

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. The report offers an industry-standard and a highly authentic research study on the global 2-Methylacrylic Acid market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, it throws light on some of the crucial factors contributing to the growth of the global 2-Methylacrylic Acid market. As part of a study on market dynamics, it also explains factors affecting the global market growth. The authors of the report have provided a broad competitive assessment, detailed regional study, and other different types of research studies to give a complete analysis of the global 2-Methylacrylic Acid market. The report can be used as an effective tool for finding new ways of growth and ensuring lasting success in the global 2-Methylacrylic Acid market.

There are some useful suggestions and recommendations provided in the 2-Methylacrylic Acid report that will help players to strengthen their market position. The report serves its readers both ways, i.e. by offering quick data and information and by providing comprehensive analysis. This helps the report to cater to the needs or expectations of different buyers. Moreover, the 2-Methylacrylic Acid report can be customized according to the requirements of buyers. Market players use it to plan out new strategies or amend their existing ones for improving sales and profit margins.

The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global 2-Methylacrylic Acid market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global 2-Methylacrylic Acid market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Research Report: Mitsubishi Chemical, MGC, Kuraray, LG, Dow, Basf, Evonik, Formosa, Hefa Chem, Jiangsu Sanyi

Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market by Type: Acetone Cyanohydrin Method, Isobutylene Oxidation Method

Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market by Application: Ester Synthesis, Coating Field, Adhesive Field, Textile Field, Others

Segmental analysis is one of the most important sections of a market research report. The authors of the report have broadly segmented the global 2-Methylacrylic Acid market as per product, application, and region. All of the product and application segments are studied in quite some detail in the report while focusing on market share, growth potential, CAGR, and other deciding factors. As part of regional study, the report sheds light on high-growth markets and how they are expected to progress in the coming years. On the whole, the segmentation study comes out as an accurate and a deep assessment of key market segments.

Gaining a competitive edge in any global market is not an easy task. It needs a strategic plan, experienced professionals to execute the plan, and accurate and thorough market research. There may be several questions running through the minds of market players when looking to achieve success in their global market. This report specifically answers important questions that players may have when operating in the global 2-Methylacrylic Acid market.

What is the growth potential of the global 2-Methylacrylic Acid market?

Which company is currently leading the global 2-Methylacrylic Acid market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the global 2-Methylacrylic Acid market by 2027?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the global 2-Methylacrylic Acid market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 2-Methylacrylic Acid Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acetone Cyanohydrin Method

1.2.3 Isobutylene Oxidation Method

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Ester Synthesis

1.3.3 Coating Field

1.3.4 Adhesive Field

1.3.5 Textile Field

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 2-Methylacrylic Acid Industry Trends

2.4.2 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Drivers

2.4.3 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Challenges

2.4.4 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Restraints

3 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales

3.1 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top 2-Methylacrylic Acid Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 2-Methylacrylic Acid Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 2-Methylacrylic Acid Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top 2-Methylacrylic Acid Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 2-Methylacrylic Acid Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 2-Methylacrylic Acid Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 2-Methylacrylic Acid Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 2-Methylacrylic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales in 2020

4.3 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 2-Methylacrylic Acid Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 2-Methylacrylic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.1.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview

12.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical 2-Methylacrylic Acid Products and Services

12.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical 2-Methylacrylic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

12.2 MGC

12.2.1 MGC Corporation Information

12.2.2 MGC Overview

12.2.3 MGC 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 MGC 2-Methylacrylic Acid Products and Services

12.2.5 MGC 2-Methylacrylic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 MGC Recent Developments

12.3 Kuraray

12.3.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kuraray Overview

12.3.3 Kuraray 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kuraray 2-Methylacrylic Acid Products and Services

12.3.5 Kuraray 2-Methylacrylic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Kuraray Recent Developments

12.4 LG

12.4.1 LG Corporation Information

12.4.2 LG Overview

12.4.3 LG 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 LG 2-Methylacrylic Acid Products and Services

12.4.5 LG 2-Methylacrylic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 LG Recent Developments

12.5 Dow

12.5.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dow Overview

12.5.3 Dow 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Dow 2-Methylacrylic Acid Products and Services

12.5.5 Dow 2-Methylacrylic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Dow Recent Developments

12.6 Basf

12.6.1 Basf Corporation Information

12.6.2 Basf Overview

12.6.3 Basf 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Basf 2-Methylacrylic Acid Products and Services

12.6.5 Basf 2-Methylacrylic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Basf Recent Developments

12.7 Evonik

12.7.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.7.2 Evonik Overview

12.7.3 Evonik 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Evonik 2-Methylacrylic Acid Products and Services

12.7.5 Evonik 2-Methylacrylic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Evonik Recent Developments

12.8 Formosa

12.8.1 Formosa Corporation Information

12.8.2 Formosa Overview

12.8.3 Formosa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Formosa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Products and Services

12.8.5 Formosa 2-Methylacrylic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Formosa Recent Developments

12.9 Hefa Chem

12.9.1 Hefa Chem Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hefa Chem Overview

12.9.3 Hefa Chem 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hefa Chem 2-Methylacrylic Acid Products and Services

12.9.5 Hefa Chem 2-Methylacrylic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Hefa Chem Recent Developments

12.10 Jiangsu Sanyi

12.10.1 Jiangsu Sanyi Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jiangsu Sanyi Overview

12.10.3 Jiangsu Sanyi 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Jiangsu Sanyi 2-Methylacrylic Acid Products and Services

12.10.5 Jiangsu Sanyi 2-Methylacrylic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Jiangsu Sanyi Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 2-Methylacrylic Acid Value Chain Analysis

13.2 2-Methylacrylic Acid Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 2-Methylacrylic Acid Production Mode & Process

13.4 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 2-Methylacrylic Acid Sales Channels

13.4.2 2-Methylacrylic Acid Distributors

13.5 2-Methylacrylic Acid Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

