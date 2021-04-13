Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size, New Opportunities, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027| Henkel, Arkema, H.B.Fuller

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. The report offers an industry-standard and a highly authentic research study on the global Multipurpose Label Adhesive market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, it throws light on some of the crucial factors contributing to the growth of the global Multipurpose Label Adhesive market. As part of a study on market dynamics, it also explains factors affecting the global market growth. The authors of the report have provided a broad competitive assessment, detailed regional study, and other different types of research studies to give a complete analysis of the global Multipurpose Label Adhesive market. The report can be used as an effective tool for finding new ways of growth and ensuring lasting success in the global Multipurpose Label Adhesive market.

There are some useful suggestions and recommendations provided in the Multipurpose Label Adhesive report that will help players to strengthen their market position. The report serves its readers both ways, i.e. by offering quick data and information and by providing comprehensive analysis. This helps the report to cater to the needs or expectations of different buyers. Moreover, the Multipurpose Label Adhesive report can be customized according to the requirements of buyers. Market players use it to plan out new strategies or amend their existing ones for improving sales and profit margins.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3046188/global-multipurpose-label-adhesive-industry

The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global Multipurpose Label Adhesive market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global Multipurpose Label Adhesive market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Research Report: Henkel, Arkema, H.B.Fuller, 3M, Hexion, Dow Corning, Eastman Chemical, Avery Dennison, Mapei S.P.A., RPM International, Yokohama, Mactac, Illinois Tool Works (Itw), Ashland, Huntsman, Sika, Gardner-Gibson, Franklin International, Huitian New Materials, Wynca

Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market by Type: Water-based Label Adhesive, Solvent-based Label Adhesive

Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market by Application: Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Industrial Labels, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics, Others

Segmental analysis is one of the most important sections of a market research report. The authors of the report have broadly segmented the global Multipurpose Label Adhesive market as per product, application, and region. All of the product and application segments are studied in quite some detail in the report while focusing on market share, growth potential, CAGR, and other deciding factors. As part of regional study, the report sheds light on high-growth markets and how they are expected to progress in the coming years. On the whole, the segmentation study comes out as an accurate and a deep assessment of key market segments.

Gaining a competitive edge in any global market is not an easy task. It needs a strategic plan, experienced professionals to execute the plan, and accurate and thorough market research. There may be several questions running through the minds of market players when looking to achieve success in their global market. This report specifically answers important questions that players may have when operating in the global Multipurpose Label Adhesive market.

What is the growth potential of the global Multipurpose Label Adhesive market?

Which company is currently leading the global Multipurpose Label Adhesive market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the global Multipurpose Label Adhesive market by 2027?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the global Multipurpose Label Adhesive market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3046188/global-multipurpose-label-adhesive-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Multipurpose Label Adhesive Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water-based Label Adhesive

1.2.3 Solvent-based Label Adhesive

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Industrial Labels

1.3.6 Retailers and Supermarkets

1.3.7 Logistics

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Multipurpose Label Adhesive Industry Trends

2.4.2 Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Drivers

2.4.3 Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Challenges

2.4.4 Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Restraints

3 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales

3.1 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Multipurpose Label Adhesive Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Multipurpose Label Adhesive Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Multipurpose Label Adhesive Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Multipurpose Label Adhesive Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Multipurpose Label Adhesive Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Multipurpose Label Adhesive Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Multipurpose Label Adhesive Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Multipurpose Label Adhesive Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Multipurpose Label Adhesive Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Multipurpose Label Adhesive Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Multipurpose Label Adhesive Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Multipurpose Label Adhesive Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Multipurpose Label Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel Overview

12.1.3 Henkel Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.1.5 Henkel Multipurpose Label Adhesive SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Henkel Recent Developments

12.2 Arkema

12.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.2.2 Arkema Overview

12.2.3 Arkema Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Arkema Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.2.5 Arkema Multipurpose Label Adhesive SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Arkema Recent Developments

12.3 H.B.Fuller

12.3.1 H.B.Fuller Corporation Information

12.3.2 H.B.Fuller Overview

12.3.3 H.B.Fuller Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 H.B.Fuller Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.3.5 H.B.Fuller Multipurpose Label Adhesive SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 H.B.Fuller Recent Developments

12.4 3M

12.4.1 3M Corporation Information

12.4.2 3M Overview

12.4.3 3M Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 3M Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.4.5 3M Multipurpose Label Adhesive SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 3M Recent Developments

12.5 Hexion

12.5.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hexion Overview

12.5.3 Hexion Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hexion Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.5.5 Hexion Multipurpose Label Adhesive SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Hexion Recent Developments

12.6 Dow Corning

12.6.1 Dow Corning Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dow Corning Overview

12.6.3 Dow Corning Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dow Corning Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.6.5 Dow Corning Multipurpose Label Adhesive SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Dow Corning Recent Developments

12.7 Eastman Chemical

12.7.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Eastman Chemical Overview

12.7.3 Eastman Chemical Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Eastman Chemical Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.7.5 Eastman Chemical Multipurpose Label Adhesive SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Eastman Chemical Recent Developments

12.8 Avery Dennison

12.8.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

12.8.2 Avery Dennison Overview

12.8.3 Avery Dennison Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Avery Dennison Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.8.5 Avery Dennison Multipurpose Label Adhesive SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Avery Dennison Recent Developments

12.9 Mapei S.P.A.

12.9.1 Mapei S.P.A. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mapei S.P.A. Overview

12.9.3 Mapei S.P.A. Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Mapei S.P.A. Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.9.5 Mapei S.P.A. Multipurpose Label Adhesive SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Mapei S.P.A. Recent Developments

12.10 RPM International

12.10.1 RPM International Corporation Information

12.10.2 RPM International Overview

12.10.3 RPM International Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 RPM International Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.10.5 RPM International Multipurpose Label Adhesive SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 RPM International Recent Developments

12.11 Yokohama

12.11.1 Yokohama Corporation Information

12.11.2 Yokohama Overview

12.11.3 Yokohama Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Yokohama Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.11.5 Yokohama Recent Developments

12.12 Mactac

12.12.1 Mactac Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mactac Overview

12.12.3 Mactac Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Mactac Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.12.5 Mactac Recent Developments

12.13 Illinois Tool Works (Itw)

12.13.1 Illinois Tool Works (Itw) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Illinois Tool Works (Itw) Overview

12.13.3 Illinois Tool Works (Itw) Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Illinois Tool Works (Itw) Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.13.5 Illinois Tool Works (Itw) Recent Developments

12.14 Ashland

12.14.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ashland Overview

12.14.3 Ashland Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ashland Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.14.5 Ashland Recent Developments

12.15 Huntsman

12.15.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.15.2 Huntsman Overview

12.15.3 Huntsman Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Huntsman Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.15.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.16 Sika

12.16.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.16.2 Sika Overview

12.16.3 Sika Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Sika Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.16.5 Sika Recent Developments

12.17 Gardner-Gibson

12.17.1 Gardner-Gibson Corporation Information

12.17.2 Gardner-Gibson Overview

12.17.3 Gardner-Gibson Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Gardner-Gibson Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.17.5 Gardner-Gibson Recent Developments

12.18 Franklin International

12.18.1 Franklin International Corporation Information

12.18.2 Franklin International Overview

12.18.3 Franklin International Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Franklin International Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.18.5 Franklin International Recent Developments

12.19 Huitian New Materials

12.19.1 Huitian New Materials Corporation Information

12.19.2 Huitian New Materials Overview

12.19.3 Huitian New Materials Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Huitian New Materials Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.19.5 Huitian New Materials Recent Developments

12.20 Wynca

12.20.1 Wynca Corporation Information

12.20.2 Wynca Overview

12.20.3 Wynca Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Wynca Multipurpose Label Adhesive Products and Services

12.20.5 Wynca Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Multipurpose Label Adhesive Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Multipurpose Label Adhesive Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Multipurpose Label Adhesive Production Mode & Process

13.4 Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Multipurpose Label Adhesive Sales Channels

13.4.2 Multipurpose Label Adhesive Distributors

13.5 Multipurpose Label Adhesive Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.