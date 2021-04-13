Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size, Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027| Invista, Solvay, Ascend

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. The report offers an industry-standard and a highly authentic research study on the global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, it throws light on some of the crucial factors contributing to the growth of the global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market. As part of a study on market dynamics, it also explains factors affecting the global market growth. The authors of the report have provided a broad competitive assessment, detailed regional study, and other different types of research studies to give a complete analysis of the global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market. The report can be used as an effective tool for finding new ways of growth and ensuring lasting success in the global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market.



The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Research Report: Invista, Solvay, Ascend, BASF, Radici, Asahi Kasei, Lanxess, Haili, Huafon, Shenma Industrial, Hualu Hengsheng, Liaoyang Sinopec, Hongye, Tianli, Yangmei Fengxi, Zhejiang Shuyang, Kailuan Group

Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market by Type: Cyclohexane Oxidation, Cyclohexene Oxidation, Phenol Hydrogenation

Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market by Application: Nylon 6,6, Polyurethanes, Adipic Esters, Others

Segmental analysis is one of the most important sections of a market research report. The authors of the report have broadly segmented the global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market as per product, application, and region. All of the product and application segments are studied in quite some detail in the report while focusing on market share, growth potential, CAGR, and other deciding factors. As part of regional study, the report sheds light on high-growth markets and how they are expected to progress in the coming years. On the whole, the segmentation study comes out as an accurate and a deep assessment of key market segments.

Gaining a competitive edge in any global market is not an easy task. It needs a strategic plan, experienced professionals to execute the plan, and accurate and thorough market research. There may be several questions running through the minds of market players when looking to achieve success in their global market. This report specifically answers important questions that players may have when operating in the global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market.

What is the growth potential of the global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market?

Which company is currently leading the global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market by 2027?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cyclohexane Oxidation

1.2.3 Cyclohexene Oxidation

1.2.4 Phenol Hydrogenation

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Nylon 6,6

1.3.3 Polyurethanes

1.3.4 Adipic Esters

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Industry Trends

2.4.2 Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Drivers

2.4.3 Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Challenges

2.4.4 Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Restraints

3 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales

3.1 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Invista

12.1.1 Invista Corporation Information

12.1.2 Invista Overview

12.1.3 Invista Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Invista Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.1.5 Invista Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Invista Recent Developments

12.2 Solvay

12.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.2.2 Solvay Overview

12.2.3 Solvay Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Solvay Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.2.5 Solvay Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Solvay Recent Developments

12.3 Ascend

12.3.1 Ascend Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ascend Overview

12.3.3 Ascend Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ascend Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.3.5 Ascend Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Ascend Recent Developments

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF Overview

12.4.3 BASF Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.4.5 BASF Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.5 Radici

12.5.1 Radici Corporation Information

12.5.2 Radici Overview

12.5.3 Radici Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Radici Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.5.5 Radici Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Radici Recent Developments

12.6 Asahi Kasei

12.6.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.6.2 Asahi Kasei Overview

12.6.3 Asahi Kasei Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Asahi Kasei Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.6.5 Asahi Kasei Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments

12.7 Lanxess

12.7.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lanxess Overview

12.7.3 Lanxess Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Lanxess Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.7.5 Lanxess Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Lanxess Recent Developments

12.8 Haili

12.8.1 Haili Corporation Information

12.8.2 Haili Overview

12.8.3 Haili Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Haili Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.8.5 Haili Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Haili Recent Developments

12.9 Huafon

12.9.1 Huafon Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huafon Overview

12.9.3 Huafon Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Huafon Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.9.5 Huafon Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Huafon Recent Developments

12.10 Shenma Industrial

12.10.1 Shenma Industrial Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shenma Industrial Overview

12.10.3 Shenma Industrial Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shenma Industrial Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.10.5 Shenma Industrial Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Shenma Industrial Recent Developments

12.11 Hualu Hengsheng

12.11.1 Hualu Hengsheng Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hualu Hengsheng Overview

12.11.3 Hualu Hengsheng Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hualu Hengsheng Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.11.5 Hualu Hengsheng Recent Developments

12.12 Liaoyang Sinopec

12.12.1 Liaoyang Sinopec Corporation Information

12.12.2 Liaoyang Sinopec Overview

12.12.3 Liaoyang Sinopec Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Liaoyang Sinopec Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.12.5 Liaoyang Sinopec Recent Developments

12.13 Hongye

12.13.1 Hongye Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hongye Overview

12.13.3 Hongye Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Hongye Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.13.5 Hongye Recent Developments

12.14 Tianli

12.14.1 Tianli Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tianli Overview

12.14.3 Tianli Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tianli Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.14.5 Tianli Recent Developments

12.15 Yangmei Fengxi

12.15.1 Yangmei Fengxi Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yangmei Fengxi Overview

12.15.3 Yangmei Fengxi Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Yangmei Fengxi Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.15.5 Yangmei Fengxi Recent Developments

12.16 Zhejiang Shuyang

12.16.1 Zhejiang Shuyang Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zhejiang Shuyang Overview

12.16.3 Zhejiang Shuyang Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Zhejiang Shuyang Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.16.5 Zhejiang Shuyang Recent Developments

12.17 Kailuan Group

12.17.1 Kailuan Group Corporation Information

12.17.2 Kailuan Group Overview

12.17.3 Kailuan Group Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Kailuan Group Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Products and Services

12.17.5 Kailuan Group Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Production Mode & Process

13.4 Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Sales Channels

13.4.2 Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Distributors

13.5 Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

