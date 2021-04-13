Landfill Gas Market Value Projected to Expand by 2027

Landfill gases influence the changes in climate. Methane and carbon dioxide, the two major components of landfill gas, are both greenhouse gasses. Methane in the atmosphere is a far more potential greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. Each molecule of methane is roughly 25 times more potent as a heat-trapping gas than that of a carbon dioxide molecule.

Majority of this methane is emitted from the landfills as a result of bacterial decomposition of solid organic wastes. Thus, collecting and utilizing this gas mixture released from the landfills reduces the emission of methane and carbon dioxide into the environment. Governments of many countries favor the waste management initiatives, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the global landfill gas market.

Depletion of conventional energy resources is anticipated to result in increased demand for landfill gas in industrial and commercial power generation. A distinguishable property of this gas mixture is that its calorific value can be escalated by lowering the carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and oxygen content. Thus, after few treatments, it can be used for industrial and commercial purposes. Landfill gas is directly usable in boilers or in infrared heaters where it can replace natural gas for providing power for energy-intensive processes, proving to be cost-effective.

However, high set up cost to maintain the optimum moisture level for the organic waste decomposition is expected to hamper the landfill gas marketgrowth. Drop in the moisture level significantly affects the biological processes that are associated with the formation of the gas mixture. On the contrary, increase in use of landfill gas and availability of solid waste in abundance are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the major players operating in this market.

Key Players in landfill gas marketare Geotech, BioGasclean A/S, PLK Technologies Inc. AFCO Energy Inc., Landfill Systems Ltd., Highland Energy (N.S.), International Biofuels Corp., Shenzen Energy, Aterro Recycling Pvt. Ltd., and Infinis

