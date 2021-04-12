Servo Drives and Motors Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027| GE, ABB, Fanuc

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Servo Drives and Motors Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Servo Drives and Motors market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Servo Drives and Motors market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Servo Drives and Motors market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Servo Drives and Motors Market Research Report: GE, ABB, Fanuc, Siemens, Yasukawa, Mitsubshi, Panasonic, Rockwell, Emerson, Teco, Moog, Rexroth (Bosch), Delta, Tamagawa, Schneider, SANYO DENKI, Lenze, Oriental Motor, Toshiba, Parker Hannifin, Kollmorgen, GSK, Beckhoff, Hitachi, HNC, LS Mecapion

Global Servo Drives and Motors Market by Type: DC Servo Motors, AC Servo Motors

Global Servo Drives and Motors Market by Application: Machine Tools, Packaging Applications, Textile, Robots, Others

The research report provides analysis based on the global Servo Drives and Motors market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Servo Drives and Motors market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Servo Drives and Motors market?

What will be the size of the global Servo Drives and Motors market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Servo Drives and Motors market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Servo Drives and Motors market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Servo Drives and Motors market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Servo Drives and Motors Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Servo Drives and Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 DC Servo Motors

1.2.3 AC Servo Motors

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Servo Drives and Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Machine Tools

1.3.3 Packaging Applications

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Robots

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Servo Drives and Motors Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Servo Drives and Motors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Servo Drives and Motors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Servo Drives and Motors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Servo Drives and Motors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Servo Drives and Motors Industry Trends

2.4.2 Servo Drives and Motors Market Drivers

2.4.3 Servo Drives and Motors Market Challenges

2.4.4 Servo Drives and Motors Market Restraints

3 Global Servo Drives and Motors Sales

3.1 Global Servo Drives and Motors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Servo Drives and Motors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Servo Drives and Motors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Servo Drives and Motors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Servo Drives and Motors Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Servo Drives and Motors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Servo Drives and Motors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Servo Drives and Motors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Servo Drives and Motors Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Servo Drives and Motors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Servo Drives and Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Servo Drives and Motors Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Servo Drives and Motors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Servo Drives and Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Servo Drives and Motors Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Servo Drives and Motors Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Servo Drives and Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Servo Drives and Motors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Servo Drives and Motors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Servo Drives and Motors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Servo Drives and Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Servo Drives and Motors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Servo Drives and Motors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Servo Drives and Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Servo Drives and Motors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Servo Drives and Motors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Servo Drives and Motors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Servo Drives and Motors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Servo Drives and Motors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Servo Drives and Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Servo Drives and Motors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Servo Drives and Motors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Servo Drives and Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Servo Drives and Motors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Servo Drives and Motors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Servo Drives and Motors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Servo Drives and Motors Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Servo Drives and Motors Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Servo Drives and Motors Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Servo Drives and Motors Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Servo Drives and Motors Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Servo Drives and Motors Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Servo Drives and Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Servo Drives and Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 GE

12.1.1 GE Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Overview

12.1.3 GE Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.1.5 GE Servo Drives and Motors SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 GE Recent Developments

12.2 ABB

12.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.2.2 ABB Overview

12.2.3 ABB Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ABB Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.2.5 ABB Servo Drives and Motors SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.3 Fanuc

12.3.1 Fanuc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fanuc Overview

12.3.3 Fanuc Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Fanuc Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.3.5 Fanuc Servo Drives and Motors SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Fanuc Recent Developments

12.4 Siemens

12.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.4.2 Siemens Overview

12.4.3 Siemens Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Siemens Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.4.5 Siemens Servo Drives and Motors SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.5 Yasukawa

12.5.1 Yasukawa Corporation Information

12.5.2 Yasukawa Overview

12.5.3 Yasukawa Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Yasukawa Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.5.5 Yasukawa Servo Drives and Motors SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Yasukawa Recent Developments

12.6 Mitsubshi

12.6.1 Mitsubshi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsubshi Overview

12.6.3 Mitsubshi Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mitsubshi Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.6.5 Mitsubshi Servo Drives and Motors SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Mitsubshi Recent Developments

12.7 Panasonic

12.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.7.2 Panasonic Overview

12.7.3 Panasonic Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Panasonic Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.7.5 Panasonic Servo Drives and Motors SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

12.8 Rockwell

12.8.1 Rockwell Corporation Information

12.8.2 Rockwell Overview

12.8.3 Rockwell Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Rockwell Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.8.5 Rockwell Servo Drives and Motors SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Rockwell Recent Developments

12.9 Emerson

12.9.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.9.2 Emerson Overview

12.9.3 Emerson Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Emerson Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.9.5 Emerson Servo Drives and Motors SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Emerson Recent Developments

12.10 Teco

12.10.1 Teco Corporation Information

12.10.2 Teco Overview

12.10.3 Teco Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Teco Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.10.5 Teco Servo Drives and Motors SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Teco Recent Developments

12.11 Moog

12.11.1 Moog Corporation Information

12.11.2 Moog Overview

12.11.3 Moog Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Moog Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.11.5 Moog Recent Developments

12.12 Rexroth (Bosch)

12.12.1 Rexroth (Bosch) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Rexroth (Bosch) Overview

12.12.3 Rexroth (Bosch) Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Rexroth (Bosch) Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.12.5 Rexroth (Bosch) Recent Developments

12.13 Delta

12.13.1 Delta Corporation Information

12.13.2 Delta Overview

12.13.3 Delta Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Delta Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.13.5 Delta Recent Developments

12.14 Tamagawa

12.14.1 Tamagawa Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tamagawa Overview

12.14.3 Tamagawa Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tamagawa Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.14.5 Tamagawa Recent Developments

12.15 Schneider

12.15.1 Schneider Corporation Information

12.15.2 Schneider Overview

12.15.3 Schneider Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Schneider Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.15.5 Schneider Recent Developments

12.16 SANYO DENKI

12.16.1 SANYO DENKI Corporation Information

12.16.2 SANYO DENKI Overview

12.16.3 SANYO DENKI Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 SANYO DENKI Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.16.5 SANYO DENKI Recent Developments

12.17 Lenze

12.17.1 Lenze Corporation Information

12.17.2 Lenze Overview

12.17.3 Lenze Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Lenze Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.17.5 Lenze Recent Developments

12.18 Oriental Motor

12.18.1 Oriental Motor Corporation Information

12.18.2 Oriental Motor Overview

12.18.3 Oriental Motor Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Oriental Motor Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.18.5 Oriental Motor Recent Developments

12.19 Toshiba

12.19.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.19.2 Toshiba Overview

12.19.3 Toshiba Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Toshiba Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.19.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.20 Parker Hannifin

12.20.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

12.20.2 Parker Hannifin Overview

12.20.3 Parker Hannifin Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Parker Hannifin Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.20.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments

12.21 Kollmorgen

12.21.1 Kollmorgen Corporation Information

12.21.2 Kollmorgen Overview

12.21.3 Kollmorgen Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Kollmorgen Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.21.5 Kollmorgen Recent Developments

12.22 GSK

12.22.1 GSK Corporation Information

12.22.2 GSK Overview

12.22.3 GSK Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 GSK Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.22.5 GSK Recent Developments

12.23 Beckhoff

12.23.1 Beckhoff Corporation Information

12.23.2 Beckhoff Overview

12.23.3 Beckhoff Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Beckhoff Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.23.5 Beckhoff Recent Developments

12.24 Hitachi

12.24.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.24.2 Hitachi Overview

12.24.3 Hitachi Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Hitachi Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.24.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.25 HNC

12.25.1 HNC Corporation Information

12.25.2 HNC Overview

12.25.3 HNC Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 HNC Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.25.5 HNC Recent Developments

12.26 LS Mecapion

12.26.1 LS Mecapion Corporation Information

12.26.2 LS Mecapion Overview

12.26.3 LS Mecapion Servo Drives and Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 LS Mecapion Servo Drives and Motors Products and Services

12.26.5 LS Mecapion Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Servo Drives and Motors Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Servo Drives and Motors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Servo Drives and Motors Production Mode & Process

13.4 Servo Drives and Motors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Servo Drives and Motors Sales Channels

13.4.2 Servo Drives and Motors Distributors

13.5 Servo Drives and Motors Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

