Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Leading Players, Growth, Production, And Opportunities 2021-2027| Orbcomm, Spark Tech Labs, Tracker Systems

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Research Report: Orbcomm, Spark Tech Labs, Tracker Systems, Geotab, Trimble, Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc, Trackimo LLC, Xirgo Technologies, Laipac Technology, Verizon Wireless, Tomtom International Bv, Spark Nano

Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market by Type: Cellular, GPS, Others

Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market by Application: Construction, Mining, Vessel and Container Tracking, Oil and Gas Monitoring, Agriculture Management, Others

The research report provides analysis based on the global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device market and according plan their further strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cellular

1.2.3 GPS

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Vessel and Container Tracking

1.3.5 Oil and Gas Monitoring

1.3.6 Agriculture Management

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Industry Trends

2.4.2 Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Drivers

2.4.3 Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Challenges

2.4.4 Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Restraints

3 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales

3.1 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Orbcomm

12.1.1 Orbcomm Corporation Information

12.1.2 Orbcomm Overview

12.1.3 Orbcomm Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Orbcomm Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Products and Services

12.1.5 Orbcomm Heavy Equipment Tracking Device SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Orbcomm Recent Developments

12.2 Spark Tech Labs

12.2.1 Spark Tech Labs Corporation Information

12.2.2 Spark Tech Labs Overview

12.2.3 Spark Tech Labs Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Spark Tech Labs Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Products and Services

12.2.5 Spark Tech Labs Heavy Equipment Tracking Device SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Spark Tech Labs Recent Developments

12.3 Tracker Systems

12.3.1 Tracker Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tracker Systems Overview

12.3.3 Tracker Systems Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tracker Systems Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Products and Services

12.3.5 Tracker Systems Heavy Equipment Tracking Device SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Tracker Systems Recent Developments

12.4 Geotab

12.4.1 Geotab Corporation Information

12.4.2 Geotab Overview

12.4.3 Geotab Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Geotab Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Products and Services

12.4.5 Geotab Heavy Equipment Tracking Device SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Geotab Recent Developments

12.5 Trimble

12.5.1 Trimble Corporation Information

12.5.2 Trimble Overview

12.5.3 Trimble Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Trimble Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Products and Services

12.5.5 Trimble Heavy Equipment Tracking Device SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Trimble Recent Developments

12.6 Calamp Corporation

12.6.1 Calamp Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Calamp Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Calamp Corporation Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Calamp Corporation Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Products and Services

12.6.5 Calamp Corporation Heavy Equipment Tracking Device SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Calamp Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 Sierra Wireless, Inc

12.7.1 Sierra Wireless, Inc Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sierra Wireless, Inc Overview

12.7.3 Sierra Wireless, Inc Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sierra Wireless, Inc Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Products and Services

12.7.5 Sierra Wireless, Inc Heavy Equipment Tracking Device SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Sierra Wireless, Inc Recent Developments

12.8 Trackimo LLC

12.8.1 Trackimo LLC Corporation Information

12.8.2 Trackimo LLC Overview

12.8.3 Trackimo LLC Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Trackimo LLC Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Products and Services

12.8.5 Trackimo LLC Heavy Equipment Tracking Device SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Trackimo LLC Recent Developments

12.9 Xirgo Technologies

12.9.1 Xirgo Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 Xirgo Technologies Overview

12.9.3 Xirgo Technologies Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Xirgo Technologies Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Products and Services

12.9.5 Xirgo Technologies Heavy Equipment Tracking Device SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Xirgo Technologies Recent Developments

12.10 Laipac Technology

12.10.1 Laipac Technology Corporation Information

12.10.2 Laipac Technology Overview

12.10.3 Laipac Technology Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Laipac Technology Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Products and Services

12.10.5 Laipac Technology Heavy Equipment Tracking Device SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Laipac Technology Recent Developments

12.11 Verizon Wireless

12.11.1 Verizon Wireless Corporation Information

12.11.2 Verizon Wireless Overview

12.11.3 Verizon Wireless Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Verizon Wireless Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Products and Services

12.11.5 Verizon Wireless Recent Developments

12.12 Tomtom International Bv

12.12.1 Tomtom International Bv Corporation Information

12.12.2 Tomtom International Bv Overview

12.12.3 Tomtom International Bv Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Tomtom International Bv Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Products and Services

12.12.5 Tomtom International Bv Recent Developments

12.13 Spark Nano

12.13.1 Spark Nano Corporation Information

12.13.2 Spark Nano Overview

12.13.3 Spark Nano Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Spark Nano Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Products and Services

12.13.5 Spark Nano Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Production Mode & Process

13.4 Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Sales Channels

13.4.2 Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Distributors

13.5 Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

