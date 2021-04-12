Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027| Cnh Global Nv, Groupe Exel Industries Sa, Caterpillar Incorporated

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Agricultural and Farm Machinery market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Agricultural and Farm Machinery market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Agricultural and Farm Machinery market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2994280/global-agricultural-and-farm-machinery-industry

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Research Report: Cnh Global Nv, Groupe Exel Industries Sa, Caterpillar Incorporated, Agco Corporation, Alamo Group, Iseki & Company, John Deere, Claas Kgaa Mbh, Mtd Products Ag, Bucher Industries, Daedong Industrial Company, Escorts Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kubota Corporation, Fiat Spa, Kverneland Asa

Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market by Type: Harvesting & Threshing, Land Development, Tillage, Seed Bed Preparation, Plant Protection, Sowing & Planting

Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market by Application: Lawn Mower, Tractor, Cultivator, Seeder, Other

The research report provides analysis based on the global Agricultural and Farm Machinery market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Agricultural and Farm Machinery market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Agricultural and Farm Machinery market?

What will be the size of the global Agricultural and Farm Machinery market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Agricultural and Farm Machinery market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Agricultural and Farm Machinery market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Agricultural and Farm Machinery market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2994280/global-agricultural-and-farm-machinery-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Harvesting & Threshing

1.2.3 Land Development

1.2.4 Tillage

1.2.5 Seed Bed Preparation

1.2.6 Plant Protection

1.2.7 Sowing & Planting

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Lawn Mower

1.3.3 Tractor

1.3.4 Cultivator

1.3.5 Seeder

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Industry Trends

2.4.2 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Drivers

2.4.3 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Challenges

2.4.4 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Restraints

3 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales

3.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Agricultural and Farm Machinery Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Agricultural and Farm Machinery Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Agricultural and Farm Machinery Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Agricultural and Farm Machinery Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Agricultural and Farm Machinery Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Agricultural and Farm Machinery Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Agricultural and Farm Machinery Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Agricultural and Farm Machinery Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Agricultural and Farm Machinery Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Agricultural and Farm Machinery Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cnh Global Nv

12.1.1 Cnh Global Nv Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cnh Global Nv Overview

12.1.3 Cnh Global Nv Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cnh Global Nv Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.1.5 Cnh Global Nv Agricultural and Farm Machinery SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Cnh Global Nv Recent Developments

12.2 Groupe Exel Industries Sa

12.2.1 Groupe Exel Industries Sa Corporation Information

12.2.2 Groupe Exel Industries Sa Overview

12.2.3 Groupe Exel Industries Sa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Groupe Exel Industries Sa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.2.5 Groupe Exel Industries Sa Agricultural and Farm Machinery SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Groupe Exel Industries Sa Recent Developments

12.3 Caterpillar Incorporated

12.3.1 Caterpillar Incorporated Corporation Information

12.3.2 Caterpillar Incorporated Overview

12.3.3 Caterpillar Incorporated Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Caterpillar Incorporated Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.3.5 Caterpillar Incorporated Agricultural and Farm Machinery SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Caterpillar Incorporated Recent Developments

12.4 Agco Corporation

12.4.1 Agco Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Agco Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Agco Corporation Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Agco Corporation Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.4.5 Agco Corporation Agricultural and Farm Machinery SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Agco Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 Alamo Group

12.5.1 Alamo Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Alamo Group Overview

12.5.3 Alamo Group Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Alamo Group Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.5.5 Alamo Group Agricultural and Farm Machinery SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Alamo Group Recent Developments

12.6 Iseki & Company

12.6.1 Iseki & Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 Iseki & Company Overview

12.6.3 Iseki & Company Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Iseki & Company Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.6.5 Iseki & Company Agricultural and Farm Machinery SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Iseki & Company Recent Developments

12.7 John Deere

12.7.1 John Deere Corporation Information

12.7.2 John Deere Overview

12.7.3 John Deere Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 John Deere Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.7.5 John Deere Agricultural and Farm Machinery SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 John Deere Recent Developments

12.8 Claas Kgaa Mbh

12.8.1 Claas Kgaa Mbh Corporation Information

12.8.2 Claas Kgaa Mbh Overview

12.8.3 Claas Kgaa Mbh Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Claas Kgaa Mbh Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.8.5 Claas Kgaa Mbh Agricultural and Farm Machinery SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Claas Kgaa Mbh Recent Developments

12.9 Mtd Products Ag

12.9.1 Mtd Products Ag Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mtd Products Ag Overview

12.9.3 Mtd Products Ag Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Mtd Products Ag Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.9.5 Mtd Products Ag Agricultural and Farm Machinery SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Mtd Products Ag Recent Developments

12.10 Bucher Industries

12.10.1 Bucher Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bucher Industries Overview

12.10.3 Bucher Industries Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Bucher Industries Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.10.5 Bucher Industries Agricultural and Farm Machinery SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Bucher Industries Recent Developments

12.11 Daedong Industrial Company

12.11.1 Daedong Industrial Company Corporation Information

12.11.2 Daedong Industrial Company Overview

12.11.3 Daedong Industrial Company Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Daedong Industrial Company Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.11.5 Daedong Industrial Company Recent Developments

12.12 Escorts Limited

12.12.1 Escorts Limited Corporation Information

12.12.2 Escorts Limited Overview

12.12.3 Escorts Limited Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Escorts Limited Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.12.5 Escorts Limited Recent Developments

12.13 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

12.13.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.13.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Overview

12.13.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.13.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Developments

12.14 Kubota Corporation

12.14.1 Kubota Corporation Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kubota Corporation Overview

12.14.3 Kubota Corporation Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kubota Corporation Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.14.5 Kubota Corporation Recent Developments

12.15 Fiat Spa

12.15.1 Fiat Spa Corporation Information

12.15.2 Fiat Spa Overview

12.15.3 Fiat Spa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Fiat Spa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.15.5 Fiat Spa Recent Developments

12.16 Kverneland Asa

12.16.1 Kverneland Asa Corporation Information

12.16.2 Kverneland Asa Overview

12.16.3 Kverneland Asa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Kverneland Asa Agricultural and Farm Machinery Products and Services

12.16.5 Kverneland Asa Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Production Mode & Process

13.4 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales Channels

13.4.2 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Distributors

13.5 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.