Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2029

Global Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market: Overview

Returnable transport packaging (RTP) is a multi-trip packaging medium in which goods can be transported more than once between vendors and customers. The key benefit of RTP is provision of safe and secure transportation of goods & products throughout supply chain in a sustainable manner. These solutions are used for several goods from across industries such as food & beverages, chemicals, building & construction, among others, which need heavy logistical support.

As per TMRR, the global returnable transport packaging (RTP) market would chart steady growth over the period 2019 to 2029 as innovation and better products mark it landscape. Additionally, a slew of trends and drivers will help the market grow over the stated period.

Global Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market: Competitive Landscape

Several manufacturers of RTMs along with a slew of local manufacturing units make the returnable transport packaging market fragmented. Some major players in this market are as follows:

Greif, Inc.

Brambles Limited

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Schoeller Allibert Services B.V.

DS Smith Plc

Time Technoplast Ltd.

Berry Global, Inc

Cordstrap B.V.

Schuetz GmbH & Co.

KGaA

Supreme Industries Limited

PalletOne, Inc

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

Craemer Holding GmbH

Cabka Group GmbH

Bulk Lift International, Inc.

Thielmann US LLC

TranPak, Inc.

Rehrig Pacific Company, Inc.

Myers Industries, Inc.

Snyder Industries, Inc.

These market players utilize a variety of strategies to increase share and involvement into the global market landscape. These include innovation, technological advancement and strategic and synergistic alliances such as collaborations and mergers.

Global Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Growing global demand for food products by an increasingly busy population and increase in demand in e-commerce is driving growth of returnable transport packaging market. Additionally, the market is expected to witness higher demand from automotive industry – relies heavily on consistent delivery of goods.

Logistical businesses are restrained in terms of product manufacturing due to growing demand for sustainability in packaging and usage of materials. Additionally, the high costs of raw materials, inefficiency and subsequent wastage during transportation are challenges for the industry. Hence, key players in the returnable transport market are investing heavy resources in innovation to bring in innovation to fore and also more efficiency. This is expected to result in growth for the market.

Global Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market: Regional Analysis

The North American regional market is expected to gain considerable dividends in the returnable transport packaging market owing to a steadily growing e-commerce sector, which is set to require heavy logistical support over the coming few years. Unsurprisingly, it is worth noting here, the market is one of the largest in the world and has held the dominant share of revenue in recent times. Since ecological consciousness is more prevalent here than elsewhere, the returnable transport packaging market has witnessed increased growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to register very high growth during the forecast period. Increasing auto sales, growing infrastructural development, and increasing disposable income in the region are expected to drive entrepreneurs and industrialists towards ecologically friendly options such as returnable packaging. Hence, growth in the global returnable transport packaging market should be witnessed at a steady rate in the region.

Market Segmentation:

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

Wood

By Product:

Containers

Drums

Barrels

Pallets

Crates

Protective Dunnage

By Application:

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Consumer Goods

