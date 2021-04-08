Video Measuring System Market In-Depth Analysis & Forecast 2018-2028

Video Measuring System Market – Introduction

Video measuring system is defined as machine that optically magnifies the image of a part and transforms it into a video signal. The video signal is then analyzed by the electronics and software to determine edges and features of the target object. Growing need for high-resolution imaging over large volumes and areas without any contact with the part has increased the adoption of video measurement technology across various industries.

This accelerating growth of the video measuring system market can be attributed to various factors, such as the burgeoning popularity of video measurement applications in aerospace & defense, medical, and automotive industries. These factors pushed the global video measuring system market exceeded US$ 420 million in 2018.

Video Measuring System Market – Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division launched a novel advanced positioning tool named LightRunner that transforms automated 3D optical measurement by eradicating the mapping time during setup & measurement of parts.

In April 2018, Vision Engineering, showcased its novel TVM Field of View (FOV) video measurement system at the Control International Trade Fair. The newly-launched system brings together time-saving instant field of view measurements and versatile measurement tools in a bid to cater to the growing needs of the shop floor operators.

Hexagon

Established in 1975, & headquartered in Stockholm Sweden, Hexagon AB is a worldwide technology group that operates via two segments, Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS) and Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES).

Carl Zeiss (Germany)

Founded in 1846, & headquartered in Oberkochen, with additional locations worldwide, the company operates as a subsidiary of Carl Zeiss Stiftung AG. Carl Zeiss AG manufactures, develops, produces, & distributes various optical systems & optoelectronics products.

FARO Technologies Inc.

Founded in 1982 & headquartered in Florida, US, FARO Technologies holds expertise in the production of portable measurement solutions. FARO Technologies operates as a 3D measurement, imaging & realization technology company, and develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging software & devices.

Mitutoyo Corporation

Established in 1934 and headquartered in Kawasaki-shi, Japan, Mitutoyo Corporation provides precision measuring instruments across Japan and beyond. Mitutoyo Corporation has locations in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The product offerings of this company include micrometers, micrometer heads, calipers, height & depth measuring tools, vision measuring systems, calibration equipment, coordinate measuring machines, and hardness testing machines, among others.

Nikon Corporation

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells a wide range of optical instruments across Japan and internationally. Nikon Corporation operates in three segments: Precision Equipment Business, Imaging Products Business, & Healthcare Business.

Video Measuring System Market Dynamics

Upward Demand for Highly Efficient, Reliable & Precise Measurement Technology Favoring Market Growth

Numerous benefits of video measurement technology over conventional measurement approaches coupled with the burgeoning need for highly efficient, consistent, and precise measurement machinery are creating lucrative growth opportunities for stakeholders. The accelerating adoption of computer numerical control (CNC)-based non-contact measurement techniques in various industries is also driving the deployment of video measurement technology. With producers increasingly seeking better maintenance of the overall quality of manufactured products, the demand for quality machine parts is likely to grow further in the near future. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of video measuring market in the forthcoming years.

Surging Deployment in Medical & Automotive Applications Sustain Growth

Rising popularity of video measuring systems for wide applications, including rapid prototyping, part verification, machine alignment, first article inspection, and reverse engineering, in the medical sector has been favoring market growth. Medical devices’ manufacturers are increasingly adopting precision engineering practices to manufacture higher accuracy and better reliability products. Furthermore, video measuring systems are also witnessing increased adoption in automobile manufacturing process as they improve the measurement accuracy & overall performance of the vehicles. Automakers are increasingly adopting video measuring systems for object verification, high-precision dimensional measurement, & geometrical tolerances. Also, a video measuring system provides fast, accurate, and highly flexible non-contact dimensional measurements. The growing penetration of video measurement technology in the medical devices and automotive sectors is underpinning gains in the video measuring system market.

Video Measuring System Market – Segmentation

Based on application, the video measuring system market is segmented into:

Automotive

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Heavy Machinery Industry

Energy & Power

Electronics

Others

Based on product type, the video measuring system market is segmented into:

Manual

Semi-automated

Automated/CNC

Based on offering, the video measuring system market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

