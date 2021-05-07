South Africa IoT Market Research Report Business Strategy By 2027 with Highest CAGR value 40.1%| Business Market Insights

The South Africa IoT Market was valued at US$ 2,167.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 29,615.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.1% from 2020 to 2027. South Africa is among the most advanced and developed countries in the African region. Ongoing digitization across South Africa is bolstering the growth of the technological developments in communication, automotive, and manufacturing industry. IoT offers lucrative opportunities in the mentioned key sectors. Several emerging companies in South Africa are venturing into the market with the need for cost-efficient manufacturing units.

Internet of Things (IoT) technology helps connect various smart devices to ease the operation and sharing of data. The rising adoption of IoT technology across end-use industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare drives the growth of the South Africa IoT market. With the traditional manufacturing sector among a digital transformation, the IoT fuels intelligent connectivity’s next industrial revolution. This is changing the way industries approach increasingly complex systems and machines to improve efficiency and reduce downtime.

Leading South Africa IoT Market Players:

Bosch Software Innovations GMBH

CISCO Systems, Inc

Google Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc

SAP SE

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Axiz

Communica

Syntech

VMware

First Distribution

Pinnacle

Mustek

Tarsus

Rectron

Drive Control Corporation

Frontosa

South Africa IoT market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the South Africa IoT market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in South Africa IoT market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the South Africa IoT Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

